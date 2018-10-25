Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Wildsky Resources Inc. Receives Assay Results for Tailings Drill Program

17:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 25, 2018 - Wildsky Resources Inc. (formerly China Minerals Mining Corporation) (TSXV: WSK) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) (the "Company") announces that the company has received final assay results from the 2018 drilling program on the historic tailings deposit at its Table Mountain property.

In July 2018, 512 metres was drilled in 128 holes to test the gold content of the historic 'Erickson Gold Mine' tailings deposit at the Table Mountain property. Results for the tailings samples average 1.254 grams gold per tonne and range between 0.506 and 6.670 ppm Au (equivalent to grams gold per tonne; see table). Thickness of the deposit averages 4.0 metres and ranges between 1.2 and 7.0 metres. Gold is present throughout the deposit and is slightly higher (> 1.0 g/t Au) in the western half (see map below).

Wildsky Resources 2018 Tailings Drilling Assay Results

Hole Length(m) Au_(ppm) Hole Length(m) Au_(ppm)
L001 3.81 1.480 L065 3.51 0.850
L002 3.96 1.095 L066 3.96 0.705
L003 4.57 1.020 L067 3.66 0.984
L004 3.96 0.985 L068 4.27 1.125
L005 4.88 1.045 L069 5.49 1.185
L006 4.27 0.954 L070 4.57 1.695
L007 3.96 0.997 L071 6.71 1.310
L008 4.36 0.854 L072 2.29 1.500
L009 4.88 1.600 L073 6.71 0.884
L010 3.11 0.925 L074 4.27 0.980
L011 3.05 1.680 L075 3.51 1.965
L012 3.11 1.650 L076 2.13 1.985
L013 3.51 1.285 L077 4.27 0.905
L014 3.51 1.110 L078 1.52 0.862
L015 3.81 0.938 L079 2.74 1.205
L016 3.66 1.070 L080 1.68 1.325
L017 4.27 0.998 L081 3.20 0.846
L018 4.11 0.986 L082 3.35 0.747
L019 3.96 1.195 L083 3.08 0.931
L020 4.27 0.758 L084 3.96 0.744
L021 3.05 1.080 L085 3.66 1.060
L022 4.88 0.884 L086 3.66 0.939
L023 3.35 0.957 L087 3.66 0.946
L024 4.88 1.345 L088 3.35 0.816
L025 2.74 1.190 L089 3.66 1.385
L026 5.18 1.630 L090 4.33 0.984
L027 4.60 1.045 L091 1.83 1.685
L028 5.18 1.180 L092 5.79 0.865
L029 4.42 0.882 L093 5.49 1.820
L030 3.96 1.030 L094 7.01 1.040
L031 2.74 1.185 L095 2.74 6.670
L032 3.35 1.085 L096 5.64 1.140
L033 4.57 1.020 L097 5.18 1.830
L034 3.96 1.145 L098 3.96 0.938
L035 4.57 0.919 L099 3.66 0.956
L036 3.35 0.841 L100 3.96 0.926
L037 3.35 0.954 L101 3.66 0.904
L038 3.35 0.974 L102 4.27 1.190
L039 3.66 1.040 L103 4.27 0.943
L040 3.35 1.165 L104 3.66 0.772
L041 3.81 1.070 L105 3.66 1.055
L042 3.66 0.880 L106 4.88 1.265
L043 3.66 1.220 L107 6.10 0.966
L044 3.96 0.638 L108 5.18 3.550
L045 3.51 1.155 L109 2.74 0.781
L046 4.57 1.015 L110 5.18 1.135
L047 2.44 0.865 L111 1.83 1.000
L048 5.49 0.883 L112 5.18 1.100
L049 5.18 0.767 L113 1.83 5.810
L050 5.49 0.806 L114 1.52 3.880
L051 4.57 1.770 L115 3.96 0.937
L052 4.27 4.180 L116 4.27 0.871
L053 3.35 2.130 L117 3.96 0.858
L054 5.49 0.840 L118 3.66 0.922
L055 2.90 1.840 L119 5.49 0.886
L056 3.96 0.847 L120 5.49 1.205
L057 1.22 1.775 L121 6.10 1.135
L058 3.66 1.140 L122 4.27 1.210
L059 3.35 0.944 L123 3.96 1.430
L060 3.20 0.924 L124 2.44 0.506
L061 3.20 0.909 L125 5.64 1.765
L062 3.66 0.888 L126 5.64 1.755
L063 3.66 0.902 L127 4.57 1.235
L064 3.66 0.824 L128 6.71 1.270

This deposit has dimensions of approximately 175 x 150 x 4 metres, with an estimated volume of 105,000 cubic metres of tailings. The holes were drilled at a regular spacing of approximately 25 metres with a sonic drill. Each hole was 7.6 centimeters in diameter and the holes averaged 4 metres in depth. Hole collar positions were located using a field grid and hand held GPS. The cored material was collected in plastic tubes, which were then cut in half lengthwise.

Figure 1. Wildsky Resources 2018 Tailings Drilling Map
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4505/40603_140c6593c4c45812_002full.jpg

One half of the cored sample for each hole was bagged and shipped to ALS Laboratory Group Minerals Division in Whitehorse, YT for sample preparation, with geochemical analysis completed at ALS in North Vancouver, BC. ALS is an independent commercial laboratory that meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. Analysis was by fire assay method using a 50 gram subsample, with the gold measured by ICP (analytical limits of 0.001-10 ppm Au). The other half of the cored tailings was shipped to Bureau Veritas - Metallurgical Division in Richmond, BC for metallurgical testing. Bureau Veritas is also an independent commercial laboratory that is compliant with ISO 9001 and with ISO/IEC 17025.

QA/QC measures included a suite of 9 check assays performed by Bureau Veritas on rejects from ALS. Analyses at Bureau Veritas were by fire assay method using a 30 gram subsample, with the gold measured by Atomic Absorption (analytical limits of 0.005-10.000 g/t Au). Compared to the initial laboratory results, the check assays differed by -40% to +10% (average -12%). This amount of difference may be attributed to the presence of coarse gold giving rise to a nugget effect.

Metallurgical testing is underway to assess recovery by gravity separation. Results are expected in the coming months.

In addition, the Company is awaiting results from its 2018 soil sampling program conducted over the Lucky prospect, where results from historic 1986 sampling revealed highly elevated gold in soil values. The Lucky prospect is essentially untested by drilling.

The technical disclosure in this news release was approved by Dr. Matt Ball, P.Geo., independent consultant to the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in BC and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

For more information on Wildsky Resources, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Wildsky Resources' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Wildsky Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Wildsky Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.


