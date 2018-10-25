Wildsky Resources Inc. Receives Assay Results for Tailings Drill Program

Vancouver, October 25, 2018 - Wildsky Resources Inc. (formerly China Minerals Mining Corporation) (TSXV: WSK) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) (the "Company") announces that the company has received final assay results from the 2018 drilling program on the historic tailings deposit at its Table Mountain property.

In July 2018, 512 metres was drilled in 128 holes to test the gold content of the historic 'Erickson Gold Mine' tailings deposit at the Table Mountain property. Results for the tailings samples average 1.254 grams gold per tonne and range between 0.506 and 6.670 ppm Au (equivalent to grams gold per tonne; see table). Thickness of the deposit averages 4.0 metres and ranges between 1.2 and 7.0 metres. Gold is present throughout the deposit and is slightly higher (> 1.0 g/t Au) in the western half (see map below).

Wildsky Resources 2018 Tailings Drilling Assay Results

Hole Length(m) Au_(ppm) Hole Length(m) Au_(ppm) L001 3.81 1.480 L065 3.51 0.850 L002 3.96 1.095 L066 3.96 0.705 L003 4.57 1.020 L067 3.66 0.984 L004 3.96 0.985 L068 4.27 1.125 L005 4.88 1.045 L069 5.49 1.185 L006 4.27 0.954 L070 4.57 1.695 L007 3.96 0.997 L071 6.71 1.310 L008 4.36 0.854 L072 2.29 1.500 L009 4.88 1.600 L073 6.71 0.884 L010 3.11 0.925 L074 4.27 0.980 L011 3.05 1.680 L075 3.51 1.965 L012 3.11 1.650 L076 2.13 1.985 L013 3.51 1.285 L077 4.27 0.905 L014 3.51 1.110 L078 1.52 0.862 L015 3.81 0.938 L079 2.74 1.205 L016 3.66 1.070 L080 1.68 1.325 L017 4.27 0.998 L081 3.20 0.846 L018 4.11 0.986 L082 3.35 0.747 L019 3.96 1.195 L083 3.08 0.931 L020 4.27 0.758 L084 3.96 0.744 L021 3.05 1.080 L085 3.66 1.060 L022 4.88 0.884 L086 3.66 0.939 L023 3.35 0.957 L087 3.66 0.946 L024 4.88 1.345 L088 3.35 0.816 L025 2.74 1.190 L089 3.66 1.385 L026 5.18 1.630 L090 4.33 0.984 L027 4.60 1.045 L091 1.83 1.685 L028 5.18 1.180 L092 5.79 0.865 L029 4.42 0.882 L093 5.49 1.820 L030 3.96 1.030 L094 7.01 1.040 L031 2.74 1.185 L095 2.74 6.670 L032 3.35 1.085 L096 5.64 1.140 L033 4.57 1.020 L097 5.18 1.830 L034 3.96 1.145 L098 3.96 0.938 L035 4.57 0.919 L099 3.66 0.956 L036 3.35 0.841 L100 3.96 0.926 L037 3.35 0.954 L101 3.66 0.904 L038 3.35 0.974 L102 4.27 1.190 L039 3.66 1.040 L103 4.27 0.943 L040 3.35 1.165 L104 3.66 0.772 L041 3.81 1.070 L105 3.66 1.055 L042 3.66 0.880 L106 4.88 1.265 L043 3.66 1.220 L107 6.10 0.966 L044 3.96 0.638 L108 5.18 3.550 L045 3.51 1.155 L109 2.74 0.781 L046 4.57 1.015 L110 5.18 1.135 L047 2.44 0.865 L111 1.83 1.000 L048 5.49 0.883 L112 5.18 1.100 L049 5.18 0.767 L113 1.83 5.810 L050 5.49 0.806 L114 1.52 3.880 L051 4.57 1.770 L115 3.96 0.937 L052 4.27 4.180 L116 4.27 0.871 L053 3.35 2.130 L117 3.96 0.858 L054 5.49 0.840 L118 3.66 0.922 L055 2.90 1.840 L119 5.49 0.886 L056 3.96 0.847 L120 5.49 1.205 L057 1.22 1.775 L121 6.10 1.135 L058 3.66 1.140 L122 4.27 1.210 L059 3.35 0.944 L123 3.96 1.430 L060 3.20 0.924 L124 2.44 0.506 L061 3.20 0.909 L125 5.64 1.765 L062 3.66 0.888 L126 5.64 1.755 L063 3.66 0.902 L127 4.57 1.235 L064 3.66 0.824 L128 6.71 1.270

This deposit has dimensions of approximately 175 x 150 x 4 metres, with an estimated volume of 105,000 cubic metres of tailings. The holes were drilled at a regular spacing of approximately 25 metres with a sonic drill. Each hole was 7.6 centimeters in diameter and the holes averaged 4 metres in depth. Hole collar positions were located using a field grid and hand held GPS. The cored material was collected in plastic tubes, which were then cut in half lengthwise.

Figure 1. Wildsky Resources 2018 Tailings Drilling Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4505/40603_140c6593c4c45812_002full.jpg

One half of the cored sample for each hole was bagged and shipped to ALS Laboratory Group Minerals Division in Whitehorse, YT for sample preparation, with geochemical analysis completed at ALS in North Vancouver, BC. ALS is an independent commercial laboratory that meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. Analysis was by fire assay method using a 50 gram subsample, with the gold measured by ICP (analytical limits of 0.001-10 ppm Au). The other half of the cored tailings was shipped to Bureau Veritas - Metallurgical Division in Richmond, BC for metallurgical testing. Bureau Veritas is also an independent commercial laboratory that is compliant with ISO 9001 and with ISO/IEC 17025.

QA/QC measures included a suite of 9 check assays performed by Bureau Veritas on rejects from ALS. Analyses at Bureau Veritas were by fire assay method using a 30 gram subsample, with the gold measured by Atomic Absorption (analytical limits of 0.005-10.000 g/t Au). Compared to the initial laboratory results, the check assays differed by -40% to +10% (average -12%). This amount of difference may be attributed to the presence of coarse gold giving rise to a nugget effect.

Metallurgical testing is underway to assess recovery by gravity separation. Results are expected in the coming months.

In addition, the Company is awaiting results from its 2018 soil sampling program conducted over the Lucky prospect, where results from historic 1986 sampling revealed highly elevated gold in soil values. The Lucky prospect is essentially untested by drilling.

The technical disclosure in this news release was approved by Dr. Matt Ball, P.Geo., independent consultant to the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in BC and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

For more information on Wildsky Resources, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

