CDI Targets Advance as Tongon Gets Back to Work

JERSEY, October 25, 2018 - Operations at Randgold Resources' Tongon gold mine have returned to normal after a protracted illegal strike and it looks set to achieve its revised production target for 2018 of 230 000oz, chief executive Mark Bristow said today.

The mine has also resumed dividend payments and recently recorded 5 million working hours without a lost time injury.

Speaking to local media, Bristow said the end of the strike was achieved in partnership with Randgold's in-country stakeholders, notably the government and local authorities but also the company's community and contractors.

"The experience has reinforced not only this partnership but also Randgold's long term commitment to Côte d'Ivoire, and we are continuing to build our exploration portfolio in the country. At the same time, we continue to hunt for near-mine replacement ounces to extend Tongo's life," he said.

Bristow said exploration has extended the strikes at the advanced Djinni and Mercator targets and delineated continuous mineralisation and alteration along the Badenou corridor between the two targets which are within trucking distance of the mine. The latest results highlight the prospectivity of the Badenou Trend, and of Côte d'Ivoire in general.

ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive

Mark Bristow

+44 788 071 1386

+223 66 75 01 22 Financial Director

Graham Shuttleworth

+44 779 771 1338 Group Regional Manager

West Africa

Mahamadou Samaké

+223 66 75 61 36 Investor & Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2389F_1-2018-10-25.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ltd.