TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 - God’s Lake Resources Inc. (the Corporation) announces that it is postponing the special meeting of its shareholders, which had been previously scheduled for 2:00 PM on October 31, 2018 (the Original Meeting), to 2:00 PM on November 23, 2018 (the Meeting), in order to permit shareholders an adequate opportunity to consider additional matters to be put forward for shareholder approval at the Meeting.



Specifically, in addition to the matters that were previously set to be considered at the Original Meeting, the Corporation will ask shareholders to (i) elect Edward Jackson as a director of the Corporation and (ii) consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve amendments to the articles of the Corporation to consolidate the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation, increase the maximum number of directors of the Corporation and provide the directors of the Corporation with the power to appoint additional directors between annual meetings. Details regarding these additional matters, as well as the matters that were previously set to be considered at the Original Meeting, will be contained in the Corporation’s amended and restated management information circular, which is expected to be mailed to shareholders along with the form of proxy and notice of special meeting (collectively, the Materials) in due course.

The Corporation also reports that, due to the Canadian postal strike, delivery of the Materials may be delayed. All shareholders can retrieve the Materials from www.sedar.com under the profile for the Corporation. They can also contact Capital Transfer Agency Inc., the transfer agent for the Corporation, at info@capitaltransferagency.com to otherwise request a copy of the Materials.

Please direct all signed proxy forms to Capital Transfer Agency Inc., by email (at info@capitaltransferagency.com), fax (at (416)350-5008), or as otherwise instructed in the form of proxy, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays and holidays) prior to the Meeting.

