Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with 92 Resources Corp.

21:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, October 25, 2018 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with 92 Resources Corp. (TSXv: NTY; FSE: R9G2) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu’s network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

The contract has been filed and approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About 92 Resources Corp.

92 Resources Corp. is a modern energy solution company, focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective modern energy related projects. 92 Resources currently holds four principal assets in Canada: the Corvette and Pontax lithium properties in Quebec, the Golden Frac Sand Property, BC, and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, currently under option agreement to Far Resources Ltd. In addition, 92 Resources holds an option from Osisko Mining Inc. for a majority interest in the FCl Property, situated directly adjacent to the Company’s wholly owned Corvette Property. For more information, visit the corporate website at http://www.92resources.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests in, creates and grows natural resource companies. The Company also provides mineral property project generation and advisory services helping to connect companies to properties of interest.For more information, visit the corporate website at http://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.


