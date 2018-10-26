Argent Minerals Limited: Prospectus

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) provides Entitlement Issue Prospectus for a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Share for every four (4) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.015 per Share to raise up to $1,739,848 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) together with one (1) new attaching Option for every two (2) Shares subscribed for and issued (New Option) (Offer).To view the Prospectus, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TENL0KN2





Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.





Argent Minerals Ltd. David Busch, Managing Director T: +61-2-9300-3390 E: admin@argentminerals.com.au WWW: www.argentminerals.com.au