Sayona Mining Ltd: Annual Report to Shareholders

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provides the Company's Annual Report to shareholders.
Sayona's strategy is to develop projects to supply the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.
HIGHLIGHTS
- DFS confirms the project profitability with a projected pre-tax NPV of C$184m (A$194m)
- Increased Ore Reserve to 12.1 million tonnes
- All major Authier environment studies completed
- AUD $12 million capital raising
- Acquisition of Tansim exploration permits
- Drilling program for WA lithium projects
To view the full report, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G80F638V
About Sayona Mining Ltd:
Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.
The Company's primary focus is the development of the Authier Lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada however exploration for additional lithium deposits is also ongoing in the Authier region and in the Pilbara of Western Australia where the Company has an extensive lithium exploration package of tenements.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!