Sayona Mining Ltd: Annual Report to Shareholders

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provides the Company's Annual Report to shareholders.Sayona's strategy is to develop projects to supply the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.HIGHLIGHTS- DFS confirms the project profitability with a projected pre-tax NPV of C$184m (A$194m)- Increased Ore Reserve to 12.1 million tonnes- All major Authier environment studies completed- AUD $12 million capital raising- Acquisition of Tansim exploration permits- Drilling program for WA lithium projectsTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G80F638V





