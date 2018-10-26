Eldorado Gold Provides an Update on 2018 Exploration Programs

TSX: ELD NYSE: EGO

VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2018 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities completed to date in 2018.

2018 Exploration Highlights

Over 90,300 metres (m) drilled to date in 2018 at 11 exploration projects.

The discovery of a new wide zone of high-grade extension vein networks in the lower Triangle gold deposit at Lamaque, Quebec within a mineralized interval of 193.90m grading 3.7 grams per tonne gold.

Completion of the initial resource definition drilling program at the Bolcana gold-copper porphyry project in Romania.

Identification of along-strike and down-dip extensions of the Mavres Petres polymetallic massive sulfide orebody at Stratoni, Greece.

Lamaque Project, Quebec

Five drill rigs were active through the year testing extensions to the Parallel Deposit, the lower part of the Triangle Deposit and other targets within the project area.

At the Triangle Deposit, drillhole TM-15-20 intersected a new zone of stockwork to sheeted extensional vein networks in the footwall to C10, including closely-spaced intervals of 29.40m @ 5.4 g/t Au, 64.20m @ 4.5 g/t Au, and 19.40m @ 7.5 g/t Au. Although this style of mineralization has been identified previously at the Triangle Deposit, and was mined historically at the nearby Lamaque Mine, these intervals are significantly wider than most previous intersections.

The entire interval including the C10 shear vein and the footwall vein network zones totals 193.90m @ 3.7 g/t Au. The network zones are localized within the lower part of the Triangle plug, which at this level forms an east-west striking subvertical dyke (Figure 1). Together with the existing inferred resource base in the lower C4, C5, and C7 zones, this new discovery highlights the outstanding potential of the Triangle deposit below those areas included in the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study.

New drilling results also include multiple high-grade intersections associated with the C9, C9B, and C10 shear zones. C10 is now defined over a strike length of approximately 400m and a vertical extent of up to 200 metres (Figure 2a). Highest grade and thickest intersections have been from the easternmost drillholes, and the zone remains open to both the west and east. In addition, the newly-recognized zone C9B, lying midway between C9 and C10, contains similar grades and thicknesses to C10, and is also open to the east (Figure 2b).

Selected Q3 Drilling Results from the Lower Triangle Deposit, Lamaque

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Width (m) Estimated

true width

(m) Zone / style Au (g/t) Au (g/t, capped

at 40 g/t) TM-15-006W02 1618.5 1622.3 3.8 2.44 C9B shear 11.60 8.20 and 1627 1663.3 36.3

vein network 5.18 - and 1707.4 1716.3 8.9 6.03 C10 shear 3.02 - and 1760.1 1766.2 6.1 4.93 unassigned shear vein 6.00 - TM-18-321AW02 1720.1 1724.4 4.3 3.62 C9B shear 9.05 - and 1732.4 1737.2 4.8 4.05 C9B shear 9.38 - and 1742 1744.4 2.4 1.66 unassigned shear vein 13.23 - and 1746.4 1749.6 3.2

vein network 9.74 - and 1783 1790.3 7.3

vein network 6.13 - and 1939.9 1956.1 16.2

vein network 2.27 - TM-15-020 1500.3 1516.7 16.4

vein network 3.37 2.58 and 1527.7 1531.4 3.7 2.27 C9 shear 8.45 - and 1536.2 1556.0 19.8

vein network 3.05 - and 1602.4 1609.3 6.9 3.8 C9B shear 18.95 8.60 and 1620.8 1631.3 10.5

vein network 3.53 2.65 and 1646.5 1670.3 23.8

vein network 3.02 2.88 and 1701.0 1894.9 193.9

shear and network 3.70 3.04 incl. 1701 1706.9 5.9 3.55 C10 shear 9.46 - and including 1721.8 1726.3 4.5 2.71 C10 shear 6.72 - and including 1726.8 1756.2 29.4

vein network 5.37 4.98 and including 1806.3 1870.5 64.2

vein network 4.54 3.95 and including 1875.5 1894.9 19.40

vein network 7.48 3.58 TM-15-006W02 1707.4 1716.3 8.9

C10 shear 3.02 - TM-18-321AW03 1891.5 1898.5 7.0 5.04 shear and network 26.60 17.65 including 1891.5 1896.03 4.53 3.26 C10 shear 40.35 26.51 and 1900.0 1903.0 3.0

vein network 5.03 -

(-) Indicates no values exceeded the top cut.

Bolcana, Romania

The 2018 Bolcana gold-copper porphyry drilling program was completed in early September, for a total of over 25,000m during the year and 56,000m since the project was acquired in late 2016. The Bolcana deposit is now drilled off at an approximately 100m spacing to a depth of over 1000m. The drilling has defined three shallow mineralized centers (North, Central and South) over a strike extent of > 1km, which coalesce at depth into a north-plunging mineralized core (Figures 3, 4a and 4b). Highest grades coincide with a late-stage gold-rich dykes that are superimposed on an earlier copper-gold porphyry that intrudes broadly coeval breccias and andesitic country rocks.

Highlights of the 2018 drilling program include:

In the Central Zone, extension of the previously identified shallow high grade core including 222m @ 1.34 g/t Au and 0.38 % Cu in TRSD028 and 224m @ 0.74 g/t Au and 0.24 % Cu in TRSD048, as well as confirmation of the continuity of the mineralization to the deep central core in TRSD034 with 595m @ 0.77 g/t Au and 0.16% Cu.

In the South Zone, an increase in the extent of the high grade mineralization where TRSD-029 intersected 202m @ 1.62 g/t Au and 0.49% Cu and TRSD-050 intersected 232m @ 1.03 g/t Au and 0.24 % Cu.

In the North Zone, identification of a new high grade mineralized zone, including 88m @ 1.24 g/t Au and 0.49 % Cu in TRSD047.

Lithology, alteration and mineralization models are now being updated with the new drilling results in preparation of a preliminary resource estimate for the deposit.

Selected 2018 Drilling Results from Bolcana, Romania

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au ppm Cu (%) TRSD024 368 588 220 0.63 0.19 including 406 570 164 0.76 0.21 TRSD026 292 772 480 0.44 0.16 including 362 716 354 0.51 0.18 TRSD027 0 82 82 1.09 0.08 TRSD028 374 1072 698 0.54 0.20 including 380 602 222 1.34 0.38 TRSD029 282.2 658 375.8 1.00 0.37 including 394 596 202 1.62 0.49 TRSD032 98 726 628 0.42 0.16 including 320 512 192 0.54 0.17 TRSD034 464 1059 595 0.77 0.16 TRSD035 260 722 462 0.42 0.21 TRSD036 58 390 332 0.40 0.16 and 462 646 184 0.40 0.18 TRSD037 336 1029 693 0.43 0.20 including 388 720 332 0.61 0.24 TRSD038 160 310 150 0.49 0.05 TRSD040 182 554 372 0.40 0.18 TRSD041 576 780 204 0.40 0.24 TRSD043 262 543 281 0.51 0.13 TRSD044 94 554 460 0.42 0.18 including 94 142 48 0.86 0.04 TRSD047 128 438 310 0.57 0.28 including 316 404 88 1.24 0.49 TRSD048 64 288 224 0.74 0.24 TRSD049 174 860 686 0.46 0.22 TRSD050 252 717 465 0.73 0.23 including 378 610 232 1.03 0.24 TRSD051 292 723 431 0.45 0.21

Stratoni, Greece

At the Stratoni Mine, three drill rigs have been active through the year targeting along-strike and down-dip extensions to the Mavres Petres orebody. Of the 23 drillholes that reached target depth, nine intersected significant thicknesses of massive sulfide. Best results have been from two areas: 1) adjacent to the main orebody, immediately downdip from parts of the orebody that are currently in production, and 2) in a newly-recognized mineralized zone approximately 100m west of the lower western extent of the orebody. The latter was defined by drillholes MP0847 with 24.2m grading 15.5% Zn equivalent, and MP0863 with 23.4m grading 11.0% Zn equivalent. Both this new zone and the main Mavres Petres orebody remain open in multiple directions.

Selected 2018 Drilling Results from Stratoni, Greece

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True

thickness

(m) Ag ppm Pb % Zn % Zn eq % MP0825 159.20 163.70 4.50 4.00 285 11.8 8.0 24.2 MP0826 142.50 144.70 2.20 2.00 144 6.3 8.7 17.3 MP0827 137.00 153.40 16.40 15.00 224 9.6 10.8 23.9 MP0829 132.60 173.00 40.40 38.00 155 6.0 7.9 16.3 MP0835A 169.1 170.7 1.6 1.6 78 4.54 6.16 12.0 MP0847 229.6 253.8 24.2 14.0 137 5.9 7.4 15.5 and 310.15 312.5 2.35 1.5 415 19.3 8.6 34.6 MP0863 253.1 276.5 23.4 14.3 99 3.9 5.6 11.0 MP0858 141.8 151.2 9.4 7.6 160 7.7 19.0 29.3 MP0862 117.7 122.8 5.1 5.1 108 3.9 23.5 29.0 and 134.7 141 6.3 6.3 48 1.8 7.2 9.7 MP0832, MP0833, MP0834, MP0837, MP0838, MP0839,

MP0844, MP0846, MP0849, MP0855, MP0861, MP0864,

MP0865, MP0867 No significant intercepts

Notes: Zn equivalent formula calculated as Zn% + Pb%*1.1 + Ag ppm/87.7.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Canada and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Qualified Persons

Dr. Peter Lewis P.Geo., Eldorado's Vice President, Exploration, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") responsible for, and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure of the exploration results contained in this press release. Eldorado operates its exploration programs according to industry best practices and employs rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures. All results presented are based on half-core samples of diamond drill core analyzed at accredited laboratories. Drillcore from the Lamaque project was prepared and analyzed at Bourlamaque Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec. All Au assays are based on fire assay analysis of a 30 gm charge followed by an atomic adsorption finish. Samples with Au grades above 5.0 g/t at the Lamaque project and 10.0 g/t at other projects were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. Cu grades at Bolcana were determined four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish and grades over 0.4% Cu were reassayed with four-acid digestion and an ICP-AES finish. Zn and Pb grades at Mavres Petres were determined from an aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES finish. Certified standard reference materials, field duplicate and blank samples were inserted regularly and were closely monitored to ensure the quality of the data.

Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. With respect to "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", there is a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and a great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of a "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

