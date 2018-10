Cardinal Resources Ltd:: Technical Report on Namdini Gold Project Filed on SEDAR

Perth, Australia - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report in respect of the Namdini Pre-Feasibility Study announced on 18 September 2018.The NI 43-101 Technical Report can be viewed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.cardinalresources.com.au.To view the NI 43-101 Technical Report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6P60P1TC





Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.



The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a recently announced Maiden Probable Reserve of 4.76Moz and is now advancing the feasibility study supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities.



Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.





