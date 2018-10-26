Yamana Gold Announces Solid Quarter From Cerro Moro & Overall Portfolio, Increases Guidance for Gold and Copper Production While Lowering Guidance for Operating Costs

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the third quarter 2018. Adjusted Earnings(1) excluding certain items (see below), was $23.6 million or $0.02 per share. Net loss from operations attributable to Yamana equityholders for the three months ended September 30, 2018, was $81.3 million or $0.09 per share basic and diluted. This includes certain non-cash and other items that may not be reflective of current and ongoing operations reduced the Company’s net income by $104.9 million, or $0.11 per share basic and diluted. Excluding these items would result in Adjusted Earnings referred to above.



The most notable item is a non-cash accounting carrying value reduction totalling $75.0 million on an after-tax basis ($89.0 million on a gross basis) in respect of the sale of the Gualcamayo mine (refer to the Company’s press release dated October 25, 2018, announcing the sale for additional details). A summary of these items is included in the table on page 4 of this press release.

Gold equivalent ounce (“GEO”)(2) production from Yamana Mines(3) for the third quarter was 279,464, including 246,788 ounces of gold and 2.55 million ounces of silver. Total Yamana gold production(4) was 268,842 ounces. The Company also produced 28.6 million pounds of copper.

The Company is increasing its guidance for production to 920,000 ounces of gold, from the initially guided 900,000 ounces of gold for Yamana Mines based on the strong production through the first nine months of 2018. Notably, Cerro Moro, which had its first full quarter of commercial production in the third quarter of 2018, provided significant contributions to the overall performance with production run-rates already at the levels needed to meet guidance both for 2018 and 2019 and, also with costs in line with the levels guided for both years.

Full year silver production guidance is 7.55 million ounces compared to original guidance of 8.15 million ounces. The reduction in silver production guidance is attributable to lower than planned silver production from El Peñón.

With higher-than-plan gold production in the first nine months of 2018, GEO production for 2018 is expected to exceed the initially guided 1.013 million ounces(5) as increased gold production is forecast to more than offset lower-than-expected silver production. When providing guidance the silver to gold ratio was 72:1, which has since increased to a level closer to 80:1, however, the Company expects to meet original GEO guidance despite this change.

Based on Chapada's strong performance to date and forecast improvements into the fourth quarter of the 2018, the Company is increasing full year guidance for copper production to approximately 125 million pounds compared to 120 million pounds initially guided.

Third quarter costs for Yamana Mines included all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) on a by-product basis (1) of $739 per GEO; cash costs on a by-product basis (1) of $482 per GEO; and total cost of sales of $1,018 per GEO.

Co-product and by-product costs and AISC for 2018 are now expected to be below previously guided ranges. All cost metrics are benefiting from higher production, operational efficiencies and the impact of the depreciation of local currencies. Refer to page 6 of this press release for additional information on costs by metal on a co-product and by-product basis.

Cash flows from operating activities for the third quarter were $64.5 million and cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital (1) were $86.6 million. Cash flows in the third quarter were affected by lower prices for gold and silver compared to the second quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017, and lower prices for copper compared to the second quarter of 2018.



Third quarter cash flows were net of amortization of deferred revenue, $41.7 million of which were related to deferred revenue recognized attributable to deliveries under the Company’s copper advanced sales program during the quarter. Deliveries under the Company's copper advanced sales program began during the quarter and will continue until mid-2019. If not for the timing difference of cash proceeds attributable to this transaction, the Company’s cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital would have been higher by those amounts during the quarter as follows:

(In millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise noted) For the three months ended Illustration of impact due to copper advanced sales program March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 (2) March 31, 2019(2) June 30, 2019(2) Cumulative impact Copper pounds to be delivered per contract (millions) 13.2 10.7 8.2 8.2 40.3 Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital (1) $206.4 $157.5 $86.6 n/a n/a n/a Impact due to copper advanced sales program (125.0) — 41.7 33.7 25.1 24.9 — Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital, normalized due to copper advanced sales program (1) $81.4 $157.5 $128.3 n/a n/a n/a

A cautionary note regarding non-GAAP financial measures is included in Section 10: Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Subtotals in Financial Statements of this MD&A. Adjusted operating cash flows are adjusted for payments not reflective of current period operations and advance payments received pursuant to metal purchase agreements. For illustration purposes only; the Company intends to provide information each subsequent period reflecting the impact due to copper advanced sales program over its term.

The balance sheet as at September 30, 2018, includes cash and cash equivalents of $120.7 million, and available credit of $685.0 million, for total liquidity to the Company of $805.7 million. Net debt(5) as at September 30, 2018, was $1.66 billion.

(All amounts are expressed in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements as described at the end of this press release. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at http://www.yamana.com/Q32018 and in Section 1 and Section 10 of the Company’s third quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR. Gold equivalent ounces include gold plus silver at a ratio of 78.0:1. Yamana Mines include Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Minera Florida, Jacobina and Cerro Moro. Total production includes production from Gualcamayo. Includes gold plus silver at a ratio of 72:1 as per guidance provided in press release on February 15, 2018.

Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements as described at the end of this press release. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at http://www.yamana.com/Q32018 and in Section 1 and Section 10 of the Company’s third quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR.

Summary of Certain Non-Cash and Other Items Included in Net (Loss) Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share











(In United States Dollars, per share amounts may not add due to rounding, unaudited) Three Months Ended Sept. 30 2018 2017 Net (loss) earnings attributable to Yamana equityholders (81.3) 45.7 Non-cash unrealized foreign exchange losses 7.4 11.5 Share-based payments/mark-to-market on deferred share units 1.2 3.4 Mark-to-market on derivative contracts 3.3 (3.3) Mark-to-market losses on investments 2.8 0.3 Revision in estimates and liabilities including contingencies (1.1) (3.2) Impairment of non-operational mineral properties held for sale 89.0 — Reorganization costs 2.7 1.9 Other provisions, write-downs and adjustments 10.2 (29.5) Non-cash tax on unrealized foreign exchange losses 78.6 0.5 Income tax effect of adjustments and other one-time tax adjustments (89.2) 1.8 Total adjustments - increase to earnings attributable to Yamana equityholders 104.9 (16.6) Adjusted Earnings attributable to Yamana equityholders (i) 23.6 29.1 (Loss) earnings per share attributable to Yamana equityholders (0.09) 0.05 Total adjustments - increase to earnings per share attributable to Yamana equityholders 0.11 (0.01) Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Yamana equityholders (i) 0.02 0.04

(i) Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements as described at the end of this press release. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at http://www.yamana.com/Q32018 and in Section 1 and Section 10 of the Company’s third quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR.

For a full discussion of Yamana’s operational and financial results, please refer to the Company’s third quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, which have been filed on SEDAR and are also available on the Company’s website.



KEY STATISTICS

Key operating and financial statistics for the third quarter 2018 are outlined in the following tables.

Financial Summary





(In millions of United States Dollars except for shares and per share amounts, and per metal amounts by unit, unaudited) Three Months Ended

Sept. 30 2018 2017

(Restated) Revenue 416.8 493.4 Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization (233.5) (279.0) Depletion, depreciation and amortization ("DDA") (109.4) (108.0) Total cost of sales (342.9) (387.0) Mine operating earnings 73.9 106.4 General and administrative expenses (20.7) (28.5) Exploration and evaluation expenses (2.5) (4.9) Net (loss)/earnings (81.3) 41.5 Net (loss)/earnings attributable to Yamana Gold equityholders (81.3) 45.7 Net (loss)/earnings per share - basic and diluted(1) (0.09) 0.05 Cash flows from operating activities 64.5 149.8 Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital 86.6 135.8 Revenue per ounce of gold 1,183 1,264 Revenue per ounce of silver 15.16 16.64 Revenue per pound of copper 2.80 2.43 Average realized gold price per ounce 1,213 1,278 Average realized silver price per ounce 15.14 16.66 Average realized copper price per pound 2.93 2.89

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the weighted average numbers of shares outstanding, basic and diluted was 949,114 thousand.

Cost Summary

Three Months Ended

Sept. 30 Gold 2018 2017 Total cost of sales per ounce sold - Yamana Mines $989 $950 Total cost of sales per ounce sold - Total Yamana $998 $999 Total cost of sales per ounce sold - consolidated $998 $1,022 Co-product cash costs per ounce produced - Yamana Mines $618 $608 Co-product cash costs per ounce produced - Total Yamana $650 $672 All-in sustaining co-product costs per ounce produced - Yamana Mines $824 $834 All-in sustaining co-product costs per ounce produced - Total Yamana $849 $874 By-product cash costs per ounce produced - Yamana Mines $484 $407 All-in sustaining by-product costs per ounce produced - Yamana Mines $745 $668 Silver 2018 2017 Total cost of sales per ounce sold $17.15 $14.15 Co-product cash costs per ounce produced $7.93 $10.53 All-in sustaining co-product costs per ounce produced $10.16 $13.70 By-product cash costs per ounce produced $5.96 $8.64 All-in sustaining by-product costs per ounce produced $8.89 $12.24 Copper 2018 2017 Total cost of sales per copper pound sold $1.80 $1.63 Co-product cash costs per pound of copper produced $1.64 $1.35 All-in sustaining costs per pound of copper produced $2.03 $1.44

Production Summary

Three Months Ended

Sept. 30 Gold Ounces 2018 2017 Chapada 27,080 38,782 El Peñón 35,746 44,466 Canadian Malartic (50%) 88,603 82,097 Jacobina 35,368 34,838 Minera Florida 21,909 23,089 Cerro Moro 38,083 — Yamana Mines 246,788 223,272 Gualcamayo 22,054 34,183 TOTAL 268,842 257,455





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30 Silver Ounces 2018 2017 El Peñón 892,461 1,088,921 Cerro Moro 1,656,550 — TOTAL 2,549,011 1,088,921





Three Months Ended Sept. 30

Copper Pounds 2018 2017 Chapada (millions of pounds) 28.6 37.1 TOTAL (millions of pounds) 28.6 37.1

Qualified Persons

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release relating to operations at Chapada, Canadian Malartic and Jacobina has been reviewed and approved by Yohann Bouchard (Senior Vice President, Operations); and relating to operations at El Peñón, Cerro Moro, Minera Florida and Gualcamayo has been reviewed and approved by Esteban Chacon (Manager, Technical Services). Each of Messrs. Bouchard and Chacon is an employee of Yamana Gold Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions and optimization initiatives, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains or incorporates by reference “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to information with respect to the Company’s optimization and expansion plans, strategy, other plans or future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as “plan,” “expect”, “budget”, “target”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the Company’s expectations in connection with the production and exploration, the impact of declaring commercial production, development and expansion plans at the Company's projects discussed herein being met, the impact of proposed optimizations at the Company's projects, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration or laws, policies and practices, and the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating metal prices (such as gold, copper, silver and zinc), currency exchange rates (such as the Brazilian real, the Chilean peso, and the Argentine peso versus the United States dollar), the impact of inflation, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in the Company’s hedging program, changes in accounting policies, changes in Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, risks related to asset disposition, risks related to metal purchase agreements, risks related to acquisitions, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, final pricing for concentrate sales, unanticipated results of future studies, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, government regulation and the risk of government expropriation or nationalization of mining operations, risks related to relying on local advisors and consultants in foreign jurisdictions, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, risks relating to joint venture operations, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage and timing and possible outcome of pending and outstanding litigation and labour disputes, risks related to enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company’s plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

