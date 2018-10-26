Investigator Resources Ltd: Annual Report to Shareholders

Adelaide, Australia - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) provides the Company's Annual Report to shareholders.KEY 2018 RESULTSThe two oversubscribed equity raisings in the December 2017 quarter enabled Investigator to advance the Paris Silver Project and other priority projects in South Australia as follows:Paris Silver Project- Commenced metallurgical work on composited representative drill samples after geochemical classification of geometallurgical domains within the deposit.- Undertook comminution tests which confirm the silver is generally hosted in soft and lowabrasive rock.- Achieved weighted average silver recoveries around 74% with a range of 65% to 89% in preliminary cyanide leach trials for the three main geometallurgical domains.- Defined a potential water supply for future mining operations through a positive hydrological study.- Commenced preliminary geotechnical studies for mine design.- Added modest additional silver resource potential associated with zones of anomalous lead, gold, copper, cobalt and molybdenum by drilling in the southeastern extension of the deposit.Nankivel copper-gold prospectDrilled the Trojan induced polarisation ('IP') anomaly. No significant copper mineralisation was discovered.Maslins iron ore-copper-gold ('IOCG') target:- Collaborated in the government-sponsored MT survey of the Carrapateena region.- Enhanced the prospective gravity target further by independently financing an additional MT traverse. Geophysical interpretation suggests an underlying conductive "flare" analogous to that generally recognised as a signature of the Olympic Dam orebody.- Extended the Maslins IOCG target 6 km along a prospective fault structure at the intersection of a regional fault with the MT "flare".- Commenced the process of identifying a Joint Venture partner to drill test the target.Cartarpo "multi-commodity" Target- Announced surface samples assaying up to 1.78% cobalt, 1.1% rare earth elements ('REE'), 0.52% copper, 0.42% nickel and 0.31% lithium in remnant gossan associated with small historic mine workings.- Completed a soil geochemical sampling programme which established coherent target zones, extending over an 800 m strike length, open in both directions. Potential is enhanced by the location of the tenement area on the Burra copper trend, which overlies an identified MT "hotspot".Research- The Company continued its approach to ongoing research projects which test alternative hypotheses to the geological conventional wisdom.- The Company received an R&D tax concession totalling A$0.86million for the 2016/17 years under the Federal Government's Research and Development Tax Incentive Programme.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DM805Y0S





About Investigator Resources Ltd:



Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.



The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.



The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.





Source:



Investigator Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Andrew McIlwain Acting CEO/Director Investigator Resources Ltd. E: info@investres.com.au T: +61-8-7325-2222