Fission 3 Grants Stock Options

KELOWNA, Oct. 25, 2018 - Fission 3.0 Corp. ("Fission 3" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants entitling them to purchase up to 8,100,000 shares in the capital of the Company subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options are exercisable until October 25, 2023 at a price of $0.19 per share. The Options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by the shareholders on December 14, 2017. The Options will vest as follows: 1/3 on the October 25, 2018 and 1/6 will vest every six months thereafter, until all Options have vested.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. That Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU."

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission 3.0 Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3.0 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

