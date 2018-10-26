Core Exploration Ltd: Shareholder Invitation - TLEM Conference

Adelaide, Australia - Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO), in association with Vertical Events, would like to invite you to attend the Technology & Low Emission Minerals Conference on Wednesday 14 November 2018- Day 2.As a valued shareholder, we are delighted to offer you a complimentary one-day entry to the Technology & Low Emissions Conference at the Westin Hotel, Perth. This invitation includes entry to the exhibition booth area, morning and afternoon teas, lunches and presentations throughout the day.I will be presenting in the Main Auditorium at 2.40pm on Wednesday 14 November, so please come along for an update on Core's Finniss Lithium Project - one of the highest-grade undeveloped lithium deposits in Australia.Also, throughout the day, executives from other resource companies and industry experts will be making presentations and/or showcasing their activities in a booth within the exhibition area.You will find Core Exploration at Booth #33.If you would like to accept this offer, it is essential that you RSVP to admin@coreexploration.com.au by Friday 2 November, advising your name for registration and full contact details including an e-mail address.Free Shareholder passes are for genuine investors and NOT from one of the following:- Directors of any ASX listed resource/oil & gas companies- Non-executive Directors of above companies- Staff members of the above companies- Employed in the resources industry (consultants/contractors/lawyers/accountants/bankers/suppliers etc)For more information regarding the Technology & Low Emission Minerals Conference, including the full programme of speakers, visit http://www.verticalevents.com.auI look forward to seeing you there!





Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.



The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.



An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.





