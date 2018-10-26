Pacton Appoints Dale Ginn as Executive Chairman and Director

VANCOUVER, Oct. 26, 2018 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF, FSE: 2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that Dale Ginn has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board and a director of the Company. Dominic Verdejo has resigned as Chairman and director. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Verdejo for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Mr. Ginn is an experienced mining executive and geologist of nearly 30 years. He is the founder of a number of exploration and mining companies and has led and participated in numerous gold and base metal discoveries, many of which are in production today including Gladiator, 007, Hinge, 777 and others. While specializing in complex, structurally-controlled gold deposits, he also has extensive mine-operations, development and startup experience.

Mr. Ginn's career includes mine and exploration geology, mine management and various executive roles. He is the current Vice-President of Exploration with BonTerra Resources Inc. as well as the President and CEO of the newly formed Gatling Exploration Inc. Past senior positions include Jerritt Canyon Gold, Harmony Gold Mining, San Gold, Hudbay, Westmin, Goldcorp and Granges Exploration. Mr. Ginn is a registered professional geologist in Manitoba and Ontario and is a graduate of the University of Manitoba.

"We welcome Dale to the Pacton team and are looking forward to further developments with his participation as a leader in an official capacity. He has certainly contributed quietly to date as a founder and large shareholder who has already spent considerable time and effort with our team," stated Alec Pismiris, Interim President and CEO.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a well-financed Canadian explorer with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

Alec Pismiris

Interim President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacton-appoints-dale-ginn-as-executive-chairman-and-director-300738465.html

SOURCE Pacton Gold Inc.