Auxico Lists on NEX Exchange in London, UK

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2018 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE:AUAG) is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading today on the NEX Exchange Growth Market (“NEX Exchange”) in London, UK.



The NEX Exchange, which is operated by the NEX Group, is a regulated UK stock exchange for small and medium companies. The NEX Exchange provides access to capital and liquidity, and the Growth Market is the market for early stage, entrepreneurial companies seeking access to growth capital.

Auxico’s primary listing remains the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Auxico is the first Canadian company to become dual-listed on the NEX Exchange using the fast-track procedure that the NEX Exchange has established across various stock exchanges around the world.

The Company’s ticker on the NEX Exchange will be AUAG, which is the same as that on the CSE; Auxico’s ISIN number is CA05334L1094.

Auxico’s engaged Peterhouse Capital as its corporate advisor in connection with this NEX Exchange listing. Guy Miller of Peterhouse Capital stated, “This is an exciting time for NEX and for us as a corporate adviser and believe that Auxico’s quote will open opportunities for UK-based investors to be able to invest seamlessly into this Canadian-listed company, and set a precedent for further Canadian companies to follow.”

Patrick Birley, Chief Executive of the NEX Exchange, added, “We are delighted to welcome Auxico Resources as our first dual quoted stock with the Canadian Securities Exchange. We have long admired the approach of the CSE and hope that by working together, we can offer dual quoted companies greater access to a wide range of investors.”

Pierre Gauthier, Chairman & CEO of Auxico, commented, “The dual listing of Auxico’s common shares on the NEX Exchange will provide our Company with access to the capital markets of London, one of the largest financial markets in the world. Access to growth capital from London, through the NEX Exchange, will help Auxico to advance its business plans in Colombia and Mexico, where we have access to significant opportunities in the mining sector. In addition, a NEX listing makes sense for our Company as a significant portion of our common shares are already held by residents of the UK.”

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (“Auxico”) is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Mexico.

