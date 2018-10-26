Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Auxico Lists on NEX Exchange in London, UK

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2018 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE:AUAG) is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading today on the NEX Exchange Growth Market (“NEX Exchange”) in London, UK.

The NEX Exchange, which is operated by the NEX Group, is a regulated UK stock exchange for small and medium companies. The NEX Exchange provides access to capital and liquidity, and the Growth Market is the market for early stage, entrepreneurial companies seeking access to growth capital.

Auxico’s primary listing remains the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Auxico is the first Canadian company to become dual-listed on the NEX Exchange using the fast-track procedure that the NEX Exchange has established across various stock exchanges around the world.

The Company’s ticker on the NEX Exchange will be AUAG, which is the same as that on the CSE; Auxico’s ISIN number is CA05334L1094.

Auxico’s engaged Peterhouse Capital as its corporate advisor in connection with this NEX Exchange listing. Guy Miller of Peterhouse Capital stated, “This is an exciting time for NEX and for us as a corporate adviser and believe that Auxico’s quote will open opportunities for UK-based investors to be able to invest seamlessly into this Canadian-listed company, and set a precedent for further Canadian companies to follow.”

Patrick Birley, Chief Executive of the NEX Exchange, added, “We are delighted to welcome Auxico Resources as our first dual quoted stock with the Canadian Securities Exchange. We have long admired the approach of the CSE and hope that by working together, we can offer dual quoted companies greater access to a wide range of investors.”

Pierre Gauthier, Chairman & CEO of Auxico, commented, “The dual listing of Auxico’s common shares on the NEX Exchange will provide our Company with access to the capital markets of London, one of the largest financial markets in the world. Access to growth capital from London, through the NEX Exchange, will help Auxico to advance its business plans in Colombia and Mexico, where we have access to significant opportunities in the mining sector. In addition, a NEX listing makes sense for our Company as a significant portion of our common shares are already held by residents of the UK.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

« signed »

Mark Billings
President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc.
mb@auxicoresources.com
Cell: +1 514 296 1641

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (“Auxico”) is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Mexico.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.auxicoresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap