Marlin Gold Provides Update on Hurricane Willa

VANCOUVER, Oct. 26, 2018 - Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: MLN) ("Marlin" or the "Company") is providing an update on Hurricane Willa, which made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast as a Category 3 on Tuesday evening and crossed over the Company's wholly owned La Trinidad gold mine in Sinaloa, Mexico (the "La Trinidad Mine") early Wednesday morning.

The Company is pleased to report that no injuries were sustained by any of Marlin's employees or contractors and that the clinic at the La Trinidad Mine has been made available to members of the local community impacted by the storm. To date, we have not had to care for any serious injuries from members of the community.

The heap leach pad, crusher and process plant do not appear to have sustained any significant damage, although the Company is still evaluating their operating condition. Pumps were active and working throughout the storm, and no environmental discharge occurred.

As a result of heavy rainfall from Hurricane Willa, a significant amount of water has accumulated inside the Taunus pit, which will need to be pumped. While the Taunus pit is being dewatered, and until steady deliveries of consumables can be made, the Company intends to process the surface stockpile located next to the crusher.

The local municipality has begun to clear the roads to the La Trinidad Mine, but until normal road access is restored, deliveries of consumables will be limited. There is presently no estimate on how long it will take to restore normal road access.

Importantly, Marlin is appropriately insured for property damage, pit dewatering, debris removal and income loss due to business interruption at the La Trinidad Mine.

About Marlin Gold

Marlin is a growth-oriented gold and silver mining company focused on the Americas. The company owns three properties located in Mexico and the USA and a portfolio of royalties. Marlin's priority is to profitably operate its La Trinidad Mine, conduct further exploration on its other projects and enhance shareholder value through a strategic relationship with Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSX-V:FISH). Marlin is backed by a well-funded investor with a successful track record in the resources sector. The La Trinidad Mine in Sinaloa, Mexico declared commercial production on November 1, 2014 and is one of the highest grade open pit heap leach gold mines in Mexico.

