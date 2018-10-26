COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Oct. 26, 2018 - The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, the union will hold a solidarity rally at Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) headquarters to support the members of Local 5114 on strike against unfair labor practices at the company's Lucky Friday Mine in Mullan, Idaho.

Union members and retirees and their families, as well as activists and supporters will attend the rally, which will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. outside the company's corporate office at 6500 North Mineral Dr. in Coeur D'Alene.

Union and community leaders will speak at the rally, which will also feature the USW's "Truck of Truth" mobile billboard.

About 250 members of USW Local 5114 have been on strike at Lucky Friday since March 13, 2017, after working under the terms of an expired agreement for nearly eleven months while negotiations proceeded – until Hecla management's unfair labor practices forced the labor dispute.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

ATTN ASSIGNMENT/EDITORS: Photo Opportunities, Interviews, Speakers

WHO: USW members and retirees, their families and supporters; labor leaders and others



WHAT: Solidarity rally for Local 5114 members on strike at Hecla's Lucky Friday Mine



WHEN: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018



WHERE: Hecla Headquarters - 6500 North Mineral Dr. (W. Hanley St. at Hwy. 95), Coeur D'Alene, Idaho

More information, contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miners-plan-solidarity-rally-at-hecla-headquarters-300738721.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)