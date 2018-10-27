Nevada Exploration Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Oct. 26, 2018 - Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NGE; OTCQB: NVDEF) is pleased to announce the engagement of PNW Corporate Services & Advisory Ltd. (“PNW”) to provide the services of Ms. Christina Blacker, who has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



Ms. Blacker is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) and has more than 13 years of experience working with public companies, predominantly in the mining industry, including current roles as controller for two other TSX Venture listed issuers. Ms. Blacker obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and obtained a diploma in accounting from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

In connection with Ms. Blacker’s appointment, the Company has accepted the resignation of Cyrus Driver as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. The Company would like to express its sincere appreciation for Cyrus’s dedication and contributions to NGE during his 9 years with the Company, both as Chief Financial Officer as well as Director for much of that time.

The Company also announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, NGE has granted incentive stock options to PNW to acquire a total of 150,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable for a period of ten years at an exercise price of $0.35, subject to vesting requirements.

Upcoming Events

NGE is pleased to welcome its stakeholders to visit with its team at the following upcoming events, including the Silver and Gold Summit in San Francisco beginning this Sunday, October 28, 2018:

SILVER AND GOLD SUMMIT (San Francisco) – BOOTH 406

Sunday to Monday, October 28th to 29th, 2018

https://cambridgehouse.com/e/silver-and-gold-summit-2018-75

Presentation #1: Sunday, October 28, 2018 (limited space, register at: https://investor.nevadaexploration.com/silver-gold-summit/)

Presentation #2: Monday, October 29, 2018, at 2:10 PM in the Silver Hall (open to all conference registrants)

MINES AND MONEY (London) – BOOTH C26

Monday to Thursday, November 26th to 29th, 2018

https://london.minesandmoney.com/

AMERICAN EXPLORATION & MINING ASSOCIATION (Spokane)

Monday to Friday, December 3rd to 7th, 2018

https://www.miningamerica.org/2018-annual-meeting/

VANCOUVER RESOURCES INVESTMENT CONFERENCE (Vancouver)

Sunday and Monday, January 20th and 21st, 2018

https://cambridgehouse.com/e/vancouver-resource-investment-conference-2019-76

PDAC (Toronto)

Sunday to Wednesday, March 3rd to 6th, 2019

https://www.pdac.ca/convention

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

NGE is an exploration company advancing a portfolio of new district-scale gold exploration projects along Nevada’s Battle Mountain-Eureka (Cortez) Trend. NGE is led by an experienced management team that has been involved in several significant discoveries in Nevada, including the discovery of Lone Tree and Rabbit Creek (part of the Twin Creeks Mine). NGE’s team has spent the last decade integrating the use of hydrogeochemistry with conventional exploration tools to develop a Nevada-specific regional-scale geochemistry exploration program.

With new proprietary technology, NGE has completed the world’s largest groundwater sampling program for gold exploration, collecting approximately 6,000 samples to evaluate Nevada’s covered basins for new gold exploration targets. To advance follow-up targets, NGE has overcome the high drilling costs that have previously prohibited the wide-spread use of drilling as a prospecting tool by developing its Scorpion drill rig, a small-footprint, truck-mounted, small-diameter RC drill rig specifically tailored to the drilling conditions in Nevada’s basins (analogous to RAB drilling in other parts of the world).

By integrating hydrogeochemistry and early-stage low-cost drilling with conventional exploration methods, NGE is overcoming the challenges and radically reducing the costs of exploring in Nevada’s covered basins, and is taking significant steps to open this important new search space up for district-scale exploration.

