Benchmark Increases Width of Cliff Creek Gold-Silver Zone and Adds Potential for Resource Expansion and Bulk Tonnage

EDMONTON, Oct. 27, 2018 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Benchmark”) is pleased to announce new historical drill-hole assays at the Lawyers Gold & Silver Project, located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada.



CEO John Williamson commented, “Early sample results from selected historical drill-holes indicate that much of the Gold-Silver Lawyers deposit contains mineralization adjacent to high- grades zones. In addition to the high-grade intersections, significant widespread mineralization indicates the potential for a larger bulk tonnage deposit. Near surface, wide zones of mineralization envelope the previous historical high-grade zones and have the potential to increase current resources.”

Cliff Creek Zone - Historical Core Sampling

Initial results from over 1,051 meters of newly sampled 2015 drill core at the Cliff Creek Zone have been received. New results yielded additional mineralized gold and silver intersections across holes which previously provided high-grade results. Drill-holes CC15-06 and CC15-12 are initial results from the sampling program that are combined with historical intersections to demonstrate wider lengths of mineralization. The intersections have potential to provide greater confidence for resource estimate expansion. Benchmark anticipates more results from the historical sampling program. Historical and new sampling results from historical Cliff Creek drill core are reported in gold equivalent (**AuEq) below. Images and map are available at BenchmarkMetals.com

Sampling Tables - The table below represents new and selected assay results from 2015 core samples collected at the Cliff Creek Zone.

*Cliff Creek & Dukes Ridge Inferred Resource: Lane et al., 2018 - Benchmark NI43-101 Report, SEDAR

Lawyers Gold and Silver Project

The Lawyers Property and formerly producing Cheni Gold and Silver Mine is located 45 km northwest of the Kemess Gold and Copper Mine. The Property contains an existing Mineral Resource hosts a minimum of 16 existing gold and silver occurrences that were never fully mined, developed or explored. The 99km2 prospective land package presents a unique opportunity for Benchmark to carry out exploration on a ‘camp’ scale. There remains excellent potential for the discovery of additional low and high-sulphidation epithermal precious metal deposits like those that have been discovered and explored to date in the Golden Triangle region.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples was analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken

by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L’Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal overlimits re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and they may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and the German Stock Exchanges in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

*Inferred mineral resources are not mineral reserves. Mineral resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to allow for the classification of the inferred resources tabulated above as an indicated or measured mineral resource, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of the inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future.

**The following prices of metals and conversions are used to calculate AuEq; $US1,200/oz for Au and $US14.50/oz for Ag; AuEQ = [(Au g/t * 1200 * 0.95 / 31.1035 g/oz) + ( Ag g/t * 14.50 * 0.82 /31.1035 g/oz)]/ (1200 * 0.95 / 31.1035).

***Contained ounces may not add due to rounding.

