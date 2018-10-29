Venus Metals Corporation Limited: Quarterly Report

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) provides the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ending 30th September 2018. Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. 's activities conducted during the quarter ending 30th September 2018 includes:YOUANMI VANADIUM PROJECT: Major metallurgical breakthrough in regards to proof-ofconcept metallurgical leaching test work.- A major breakthrough was achieved by proof-of-concept metallurgical leaching test work on oxide ores. The unique Youanmi vanadium oxide ore is characterized by high recoveries of vanadium (together with co-extraction of nickel, copper and cobalt) through simple atmospheric sulphuric acid leaching. This process makes bulk mining and acid leach processing an attractive development path for initial scoping study work.- The initial beneficiation test work results confirm significant high-grade beneficiation of oxide samples with a grade increase from 0.58% V2O5 to 0.80% V2O5 and a recovery close to 80% of the vanadium.- A 6000m RC drilling programme is scheduled to commence in November. This drilling together with historical data will provide information for the calculation of a measured resource, and will be an important step towards advancing to low-cost rapid vanadium production. The drilling will also provide material for advanced metallurgical testing.GREENBUSHES EAST VMS PROJECT: Several HEM conductors identified- An Xcite HEM survey flown by NRG at Venus' Greenbushes East project identified several EM conductors that coincide with magnetic anomalies. These targets show similarities with the Thor VMS-style discovery by Venture Minerals Ltd. , located southwest and along strike.- The EM anomalies identified by Venus occur proximal to anomalous historical Zn and Cu geochemistry and a historical gravity high.YOUANMI LITHIUM PROJECT: Venus aligns with Lepidico Ltd. (ASX:LPD)Lepidico has completed 38 holes for 936m of RC drilling at 3 lepidolite targets in the northern half of E57/983. The drilling confirmed the presence of lepidolite-bearing pegmatites; assays are pending.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W7D81U37





Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) holds a significant and wide ranging portfolio of Australian base and precious metals exploration projects comprising lithium, cobalt, vanadium, copper, zinc, nickel, gold and platinum group of elements.



- Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Project (Youanmi): Over 5 km of under explored VMS trend with an Exploration Target of 15-20 Million Tonnes@ 2-8% Zinc,which also hosts a number of high grade lodes (>10% Zinc).



- Currans Well Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project (Youanmi): Significant Cobalt mineralisation up to 1483 ppm Co in historical drilling. Extensive Lateritic Duricrust Co-Ni target areas identified.



- Curara Well Nickel-Copper-Gold Project (Doolgunna):10 km northeast of Sandfire Resources DeGrussa Copper Mine. Wide intercepts of disseminated Nickel Sulphides (Millerites) in Ultramafics.



- Southern Cross Vanadium Project (Youanmi): JORC 2012 Inferred Vanadium Mineral Resource of 167.7 Millions Tonnes @ 0.41% V2O5, 7.52% TiO2.



- Strategic Lithium-Tantalum Projects in WA.





