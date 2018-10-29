Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Issue of Equity Exercise and Expiration of Options

08:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

BISHOPSGATE, October 29, 2018 - The Board of SolGold plc (TSX: SOLG) (LSE: SOLG) (OTC PINK: SLGGF) (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 20,624,553 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of 28p options previously issued to employees of the Company in 2016. The Company also advises of the expiry of 825,447 options.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission of the shares to trading is expected on or around 2 November 2018.

Following the exercise and expiration of the abovementioned options, the Company now has on issue a total of 1,837,012,007 fully paid ordinary shares, 21,250,000 options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 options exercisable at 60p.

By order of the Board
Karl Schlobohm
Company Secretary

To view the full announcement, please click on the following link.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5006F_1-2018-10-29.pdf

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather
SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)
nmather@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665
+61 (0) 417 880 448

Mr Karl Schlobohm
SolGold plc (Company Secretary)
kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Ms Anna Legge
SolGold plc (Corporate Communications)
alegge@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
Camarco (Financial PR / IR)
solgold@camarco.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier
Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)
solgold@hannam.partners

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold plc


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

SolGold plc

Bergbau
Australien
www.solgold.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap