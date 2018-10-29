Issue of Equity Exercise and Expiration of Options

BISHOPSGATE, October 29, 2018 - The Board of SolGold plc (TSX: SOLG) (LSE: SOLG) (OTC PINK: SLGGF) (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 20,624,553 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of 28p options previously issued to employees of the Company in 2016. The Company also advises of the expiry of 825,447 options.
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission of the shares to trading is expected on or around 2 November 2018.
Following the exercise and expiration of the abovementioned options, the Company now has on issue a total of 1,837,012,007 fully paid ordinary shares, 21,250,000 options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 options exercisable at 60p.
By order of the Board Karl Schlobohm Company Secretary
