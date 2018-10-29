Issue of Equity Exercise and Expiration of Options

BISHOPSGATE, October 29, 2018 - The Board of SolGold plc (TSX: SOLG) (LSE: SOLG) (OTC PINK: SLGGF) (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 20,624,553 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of 28p options previously issued to employees of the Company in 2016. The Company also advises of the expiry of 825,447 options.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission of the shares to trading is expected on or around 2 November 2018.

Following the exercise and expiration of the abovementioned options, the Company now has on issue a total of 1,837,012,007 fully paid ordinary shares, 21,250,000 options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 options exercisable at 60p.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

To view the full announcement, please click on the following link.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5006F_1-2018-10-29.pdf

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)

nmather@solgold.com.au Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

+61 (0) 417 880 448 Mr Karl Schlobohm

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 Ms Anna Legge

SolGold plc (Corporate Communications)

alegge@solgold.com.au Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131 Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

Camarco (Financial PR / IR)

solgold@camarco.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier

Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)

solgold@hannam.partners Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold plc