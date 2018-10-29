TORONTO, October 29, 2018 - Ubique Minerals Ltd. (CSE:UBQ) ("Ubique" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the second set of assay results from its recently completed diamond drilling program at its Daniel's Harbour property in western Newfoundland. Results of samples from the second set of six holes UM 17-18 through UM 22-18 show several high grade zinc intersections, highlighted by a 0.40 metre length grading 26.7% zinc. Full results are given below.

Ubique 2018 Drilling Program Results





Drill Hole # Starting depth (m) Width (m) Assay Zn % UM-21-18 45.67 6.03 4.20 Including 50.19 0.40 26.70 UM-22-18 49.00 3.14 5.95 Including 49.3 0.53 24.20

All drill holes are vertical and intersections are considered to be close to true widths as the dip of the zone is less than 10 degrees.

Drill holes UM 18 and UM 19 were drilled in the MP Zone area to search for zinc mineralization adjacent to an historic drill hole which hosted zinc mineralization. No mineralization worth assaying was encountered. Drill holes UM 17, and UM20 to UM 22 were all drilled in the area of the P-East Zone and were step out holes from the holes drilled in 2017 and earlier in 2018. Holes UM 17 and UM 20 intersected the edge of the zinc mineralized zone with just minor visible sphalerite in the core. The zinc mineralization occurs in the form of coarse grained, pale yellow to honey brown coloured sphalerite with more than 50% of the rock being sphalerite in the highest grade intervals. The balance of the rock is limestone or dolostone.

An independent Land Surveyor was engaged after the completion of all the drilling to survey the collars of all the drill holes sunk by Ubique in 2017 and 2018 as well as the historic holes in the area which were known to have zinc mineralization. These precise collar positions and elevations have allowed a plan and sections to be prepared which will be uploaded to the Ubique website as assays become available. These plans and sections as well as core samples will be on display at the Newfoundland Mineral Resources Review 2018 meeting in St John's, NL., from October 31st to November 3rd, 2018.

Core sample analyses were undertaken by Eastern Analytical Ltd., of Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 registered laboratory. Assay results are still awaited from one more batch of core samples.

More information regarding Ubique's exploration activities and results and recently uploaded plans and sections will be found on their website at www.ubiqueminerals.com

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(Ont), the CEO of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Ltd. (CSE:UBQ) is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ). It has focused on exploration of its 100% owned Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland, and was initially funded for two years by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL). Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has undertaken one drilling program on its Daniel's Harbour zinc project in 2017 and two more drilling campaigns in 2018, all of which were successful in delineating zinc mineralization extending from the vicinity of former mine workings. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide, and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at (416) 232-9114 or by email gharper@ubiquezinc.com or see www.ubiqueminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Ltd.., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ubique Minerals Ltd.