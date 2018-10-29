Auxico Appoints Buzz West to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2018 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth “Buzz” West to its board of directors, effective immediately.



A former soldier and head of Reuters, Middle East and Africa, Buzz has spent the last 25 years as an entrepreneur in the fields of natural resources, high technology and security. He also has considerable experience with listed companies in the financial services arena as a non-executive director.

Buzz is currently the group chairman at Kingswood Holdings Ltd., the owner of KW-Wealth, having assets under management of approximately £2 billion. He was the founder and chairman of Ashcourt Rowan plc, which had assets under management of approximately £6 billion, prior to its sale to Towry. Buzz was deputy chairman of Hume Capital Securities plc and chairman of Hume Capital (Guernsey) Ltd.

Aside from wealth management, Buzz was chairman of the leading loss adjustor GAB Robins, taking them from management buyout to trade sale to the US group Crawford. He was also the senior non-executive director to the Norwegian telecom company, Norcon plc. Buzz is group chairman at the property developers Blackmore Group Ltd. and chairman of its subsidiary Blackmore Bond plc.

Buzz is an approved person under the Financial Conduct Authority rules and was, until earlier this year, on the board of a fund management company regulated by the Irish Central Bank. As such, he is familiar with the risk and compliance needs of a fast-growing company deploying externally invested funds.

Pierre Gauthier, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Auxico, commented, “Auxico is delighted to have Buzz West join Auxico as a non-executive director. He has a wealth of experience and contacts in the London financial community. Now that Auxico is listed on the NEX Exchange in London, we intend to communicate our opportunities in Latin America to investors in the UK. We look forward to working with Buzz in this regard.”

Buzz West, director of Auxico, added, “I am delighted to join the Board of Auxico. The Company is at a very exciting stage in its growth and development and has a strong management team with whom I look forward to working.”

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (“Auxico”) is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Mexico.

