Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Randgold Resources Limited Announces Proposed merger with Barrick Gold

12:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN Randgold Resources Ltd. AND Barrick Gold Corp.

JERSEY, October 29, 2018 - Randgold Resources announces that the latest time for holders of the Company's American Depositary Shares (ADS) and holders of the Company's ordinary shares, to lodge voting instructions for the Randgold Resources' Jersey Court Sanction Shareholders' Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting is as follows:

The latest time for receipt by Citibank, N.A. of voting instructions from holders of the ADS for the Jersey Court Sanction Shareholders' Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting is 10.00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday 30 October 2018.

The latest time for lodging proxy forms for the Jersey Court Sanctioned Shareholders Meeting is 09.00 a.m. (GMT) on 4 November 2018 and at 09.15 a.m. (GMT) for the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Jersey Court Sanction Shareholders' Meeting is to be held at 09.00 a.m. (GMT), and the Extraordinary General Meeting is to be held at 09.15 a.m. (GMT) (or as soon thereafter as the Jersey Court Sanction Shareholders' Meeting has been concluded or adjourned), on Monday 5 November 2018 at Ogier, 44 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE4 9WG.

A copy of the Scheme Circular is available to view on the Company's website at www.randgoldresources.com. Hard copies have been posted to shareholders.

Shareholder questions and assistance

If you have any questions or require assistance voting your ADSs or ordinary shares, please contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Georgeson LLC, at:

United Kingdom / Other Countries +44 (0)207 019 7005 (toll) or by email: mark.harwood@georgeson.com

USA / Canada on 1-866-216-0459 (toll-free) or by e-mail at randgoldads@georgeson.com

Randgold Resources enquiries

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
(" Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Randgold Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.randgoldresources.com


weitere Unternehmen:


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap