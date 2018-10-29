European Electric Metals Appoints Ian Stalker as Advisor

International mining executive with 45 years of experience in mine development and operations

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2018 - European Electric Metals Inc. (TSX-V: EVX; OTC: EVXXF) (“EVX”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian Stalker as Advisor.

Mr. Stalker is an international mining executive with 45 years of experience in mine development and operations in Europe, Africa and Australia. Mr. Stalker was the Chief Executive Officer of UraMin Inc., a London-listed and Toronto-listed uranium company, from July, 2005, until its $2.5 billion acquisition by Areva in August, 2007.

Mr. Stalker was a vice-president of Gold Fields Ltd., the world's fourth-largest gold producer, where he spent considerable time on the ground on its international operations. Mr. Stalker has held executive positions in some of the largest mining companies in the world and has successfully managed eight mining projects through feasibility study, development and construction phases.

Mr. Stalker has significant cobalt experience gained during his time on the Zambian Copperbelt from 1973 to 1987. Mr. Stalker operated the country's only dedicated cobalt process plant and was involved in the design and construction of the plant, which is still in operation. Additionally, he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Luanshya Mine from 1999-2000, after its 1997 privatization, where the bulk of the cobalt production from the Copperbelt was centered.

Mr. Stalker’s current roles include Chairman of Plateau Energy Metals, Chief Executive Officer of LSC Lithium and Director of K92 Mining Inc.

Mr. Fred Tejada, EVX Chief Executive Officer, states, “Ian not only has a track record of success at starting and re-starting mining operations, but his experience is unique in that it includes significant operational expertise in cobalt mining and processing. Our Skroska Nickel-Cobalt Mine is a fully developed mine with excellent underground infrastructure, development and equipment and we are targeting a restart of operations. Ian will be a big asset as we push forward aggressively with these plans.”

About European Electric Metals Inc.

European Electric Metals Inc. is a Canadian listed public company, with a focus on electrification themed projects in Europe. A major shareholder of EVX is the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The goal of EVX is to become a major source of battery metals such as copper, nickel and cobalt, and the Company seeks to do so within safe, stable and logistically attractive European jurisdictions. The Company's projects are ideally located with excellent road, port and grid power availability, and near European countries that are poised to experience dramatic growth in the electric-vehicle-manufacturing industry. There is a strong battery-manufacturing industry within Europe with many more projects in the pipeline.

