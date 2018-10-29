Grid Metals Elects not to Proceed with Cobalt Road Option

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29th,2018 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GRDM | USOTC: MSMGF) ("Grid" or "the Company") today announced that it would notbe proceeding with the Option and Exploration Agreement for the Cobalt RoadProject announced September 13th, 2018. The Company will maintainits focus on the exploration and development of its core projects in the BirdRiver Greenstone Belt of southern Manitoba. The advanced-stageMakwa-Mayville Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE project and Mayville Lithium explorationproject provide the Company with significant exposure to key battery metals.

Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting of theCompany will be held on Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at 2 Queen St.East, Suite 1500, Toronto, ON at 11 a.m.All shareholders and interested parties areinvited to attend.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals is an exploration and developmentcompany focused on two battery metals projects in southern Manitoba, a tier onejurisdiction. Grid's projects are located near excellent infrastructure.At thecore of Grid's value is the Makwa-Mayville Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project where in 2014 aPreliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was completed.Thecompany is focused on implementing key recommendations from the 2014 PEA with the aim of enhancing project economicsand advancing the project.Grid recentlyacquired the Mayville Lithium project (located adjacent to the Mayville Deposit ) and has completed a drill program with further drill resultspending.Metallurgical testwork is plannedat both projects.The Company is alsocompleting additional exploration in the Bird River Greenstone Belt.

Tofind out more about Grid Metals, please visit our website at www.gridmetalscorp.com.

OnBehalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

RobinDunbar – President, CEO & Director

Telephone:416-955-4773

Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com

