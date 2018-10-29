Memorandum of Understanding Malta Digital Exchange

October 29th 2018 / TheNewswire / Vancouver, Canada - Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Canamex") (CSE: CSQ) is pleased to advise that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU") with Malta Digital Exchange Holdings plc ("MDXH"), a public company incorporated in Malta.

MDXH intends to establish and operate a Multilateral Trading Facility, the Malta Digital Exchange ("MDX"), a secondary market exchange platform which would allow the trading of securities in the form of tokens using cryptographic encryption ("Security Tokens"). MDX will be a multi-asset digital exchange, which focuses on virtual financial assets and security tokens.

As advised in prior press releases, Canamex is in the process of issuing, via non-brokered private placements to accredited investors, security tokens backed by gold and silver royalties and metal streams ("GOLDUSA Tokens" and "SILVERUSA Tokens").

Canamex is now exploring the possibility to list and admit to trading these GOLDUSA Tokens and SILVERUSA Tokens on the MDX. The MOU enables MDX to advise and collaborate with Canamex, with regard to the listing and the potential trading of the GOLDUSA Tokens and the SILVERUSA Tokens on the MDX platform, subject to the satisfaction of the admissibility requirements. The MOU is non-binding, and will provide the cornerstone and structure for any and all possibly impending binding contracts between the parties.

About MDX

The cryptocurrency and blockchain sector saw exponential growth in 2017. Now a push towards regulation will provide trust and a safe environment to transition into the global economy.

Malta Digital Exchange MDX will be a multi-asset digital exchange, which focuses on virtual financial assets (VFA) and security tokens. MDX will feature instant order matching T+0, adjustable and special fees (maker-taker), minimum and partial executions and limited and unlimited orders. Malta, being at the forefront of regulatory framework for blockchain technology provides the perfect jurisdiction for MDX's institutional-grade platform, along with its proprietary technology Paritech, designed for high volume and high-performance B2B clients. This will enable greater market efficiency, accessibility, liquidity and transparency within the global capital markets.

Security tokens are the next generation of regulated securities, which are being built on blockchain-based infrastructure rather than being restricted to legacy systems. The corporate vision of MDX is to be the world's premier security token exchange, based on the track record of Mr Rick Klink, the founder of MDX. Mr Klink has over 20 years experience in the Fintech sector, and he is one of the founders of one of Australia's largest digital institutional grade brokerage platforms, with over 1.5 million clients and an annual trading turnover in excess of $AUD 50 billion. Further information on the MDX vision is available at and at https://www.maltadx.com/

About Canamex

Canamex Gold Corp. is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and is engaged in pre-development of the Bruner gold and silver project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which increased the resources and improved the economics of the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA. The second asset is the Silverton property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. The Company has signed agreement with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum blockchain cryptographic security tokens, asset backed by gold and silver royalties and metal streams, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The agreement secures the exclusive rights to various Ethereum cryptographic token domain names and ticker codes, for gold and silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery(TM) royalty stream delivery queuing systems. Canamex has signed an MOU with Malta Digital Exchange, to collaborate on the possibility of listing GOLDUSA and SILVERUSA security tokens on a secondary market. Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

