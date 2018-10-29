HAWKEYE Acquires 100% Interest in the Klappan Property Contiguous to the McBride Property in the BC Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, October 29, 2018 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, paid $3,000 and issued 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the vendor of the Klappan Property (the "Property") to acquire a 100% interest in the 1,360 hectare Property which is situated contiguous to the eastern boundary of HAWKEYE's McBride Property. These claims will form part of the McBride Property increasing its size from 2,772 to 4,133 hectares.

The Property is located along the Klappan River contiguous to the northern boundary of the Red Chris Mine (Imperial Metals) and was staked to cover a historical mineral occurrence with results up to 8.78 g/t gold. The claims are underlain by the Stuhini and Hazelton volcano-sedimentary rocks and Triassic to Jurassic intrusions which are the same rock types associated with the Red Chris Mine, GT Gold's recent significant discoveries and other exciting discoveries in the BC Golden Triangle.

The Property acquisition is not subject to an NSR and a further 250,000 shares will be issued to the vendor should the project proceed to a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Qualified Person

Greg Davison, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to HAWKEYE is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Davison has prepared, reviewed and validated that the technical information contained within this release is accurate.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific BC Golden Triangle, world-class Barkerville gold camp and Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential cash flow and production opportunities with blue sky discovery potential, and to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.

Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (604) 908-8511

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.