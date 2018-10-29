Kootenay Surface Sampling Results Indicate Potential for High Grade Vein Type Deposits on New Silver Property Within the Historic Parral Silver Mining District, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2018 - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Mecatona Property (the "Property") by staking of 2,857 hectares in the Parral Silver Mining District, located south of the City of Parral in Chihuahua State, Mexico and southeast of the Company's flagship La Cigarra Project.

To date, the Company has taken 78 samples, which include both channel and grab on the Property with silver values ranging from trace to a high of 735 gpt and gold values ranging from trace to 6.94 gpt. Appreciable base metals are also present within the mineralized system with lead and zinc values returning up to 3.5% and 8.0%, respectively. See table at the end of this release for sample details and click on this link to view maps.

The Property covers a silver-dominant epithermal mineral system hosted in veins and breccias. One anomalous structure has been traced for +1.7 kilometer and remains open along strike. Early stages of exploration by the Company have also outlined other anomalous areas including a northeast trending zone outlined by stockworks and quartz veinlets within an 80 meter-wide argillic alteration zone. Several small active mines operated by local gambusinos, located 1.5 kilometres west of the Property, are reported to host high grades greater than 1 kg/ton silver at depth.

The exploration plan at the Property is to map out and define the mineralized structures and then drill test them at the same elevations the high grade is known to occur at the neighboring small-scale mines. This exploration plan was used very successfully in discoveries such as Mag Silver's Juanacipio and Electrum's Los Gatos. Although the Property hosts several small to medium sized old workings there is no evidence of any modern exploration.

Based on the length of mineralized structures, adjacent producing properties and the context within the Parral-San Francisco Del Oro-Santa Barbara mineral camps, Kootenay believes the Mecatona Property has the potential to host high grade vein type silver deposits.

Regionally, the Property is part of the larger, productive Parral Silver District that includes the Santa Barbara and San Francisco del Oro mining facilities, Endeavour Silver's Veta Colorada and La Pamilla projects and Kootenay's La Cigarra.

Mecatona Property Sample Results

Sample

Number Sample

Type Gold

ppb Silver

gpt Copper

ppm Lead

ppm Zinc

ppm FC2036ch CH 133 351 70 4650 1150 FC2037g G 15 11 50 90 180 FC2038d D 158 28 30 150 310 FC2039sc SC 136 65 30 210 140 FC2040sc SC 37 368 920 15600 30 FC2041f F 91 98 240 35300 80000 FC2396f F 40 12 20 480 110 FC2397d D 5 169 40 400 130 FC2398d D 45 291 1140 1270 500 FC2399g G 19 69 50 690 360 FC2400g G N/A 97 150 480 230 FC2401g G 6 90 50 820 150 FC2402g G 9 79 60 840 410 FC2403g G 12 39 50 730 210 FC2404ch CH (1m) 43 9 20 13250 810 FC2405g G N/A 3 10 280 180 FC2406ch CH (1m) 112 14 30 1870 310 FC2407ch CH (1m) 12 10 20 15400 390 FC2408g G N/A 12 30 340 260 FC2408Ag G 6 12 20 400 260 FC2409g G 7 2 N/A 630 160 FC2410g G N/A 1 N/A 20 150 FC2411g G N/A 1 10 210 120 FC2412g G N/A 1 N/A 80 90 GG307ch CH (1m) N/A N/A N/A 170 70 GG308ch CH (1m) N/A 1 N/A 30 50 LM2570g G N/A 3 20 100 120 LM2571g G 17 14 30 11700 630 LM2572g G 11 257 40 250 170 LM2573g G N/A 205 70 370 70 LM2574g G 6 4 10 650 690 LM2575g G 11 3 N/A 100 220 LM2576sc SC 130 20 30 830 220 LM2577sc SC N/A 1 N/A 30 -20 LM2578sc SC N/A N/A N/A -20 -20 LM2579f F N/A N/A N/A 20 30 LM2580p P (2mt) N/A 5 10 160 70 LM2581ch CH (2mt) N/A 28 10 190 70 RJ068g G 16 N/A 20 50 90 RJ069g G N/A N/A 10 90 70 RJ070g G N/A 1 10 100 250 RT466f F N/A 1 N/A 660 30 RT492ch CH (3m) 16 27 20 160 90 RT493 G N/A N/A N/A 50 40 RT494 G 7 13 10 1500 220 RT495 SC 6940 753 340 5320 490 RT496 G 23 44 10 170 60 RT497ch CH (2m) 7 80 70 940 170 RT498 G 10 55 40 3120 620 RT499ch CH 7 3 10 440 480 RT500 G N/A 1 N/A 240 70 TK447g G 29 328 40 200 80 TK448g G 16 1 N/A 160 110 TK449g G 6 5 N/A 980 110 TK450d D 22 194 150 3920 350 TK451g G 5 190 250 1830 590 TK452g G 42 7 10 240 140 TK453d D 5 1 N/A 120 190 TK454sc SC 23 53 50 1300 350 TK455p P 18 92 20 450 100 TK456g G 9 1 N/A 130 120 TK457g G 8 24 40 1840 450 TK458f F 58 53 20 520 200 TK459ch CH 14 17 40 2960 510 TK460g G N/A 2 N/A 160 120 TK461p P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TK462f F N/A 1 N/A 20 20 TK463f G N/A N/A N/A 20 N/A TK464g G N/A 10 N/A 970 280 TK465ch CH 50 20 70 4570 580 TK466ch CH 435 32 110 5980 470 TK467g G N/A 1 N/A 80 110 TR1511g G N/A 4 10 130 70 TR1512g G N/A 1 10 40 40 TR1513g G N/A N/A 10 90 80 TR1514g G N/A 1 10 120 90 TR1515g G N/A 2 10 170 370 TR1516g G 22 9 10 530 190

*G: grab sample, CH: chip-channel sample, F: float sample, SC: subcrop sample, D: dump sample.

Additionally, the Company announces it has entered an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Meachen Bend Project (the "Meachen Property") located 30 kilometers southwest of the famous Sullivan silver-lead-zinc mine which hosted 350 million ounces of silver, within 160 million tonnes grading 12% lead plus zinc and 68 gpt silver. The Meachen Property is comprised of three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,048 hectares and covers elevated base metals, alteration and stratigraphy consistent with those areas peripheral to a silver-lead-zinc Sullivan style deposit. In addition, a strong single line MT conductor sits at relatively shallow depths, which is believed by the Company could be caused by massive sulfides distinctive to a Sullivan type deposit. Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition, the Company must issue 500,000 common shares over 4 years upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval. Following completion of the option the venders will retain a 1.5% net smelter return upon earn in, of which, one-half percent (0.5%) can be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

Sampling and QA/QC

Surface samples reported herein are a combination of grab, chip and panel chip. All technical information for the Mecatona exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken under the direction of qualified geologists. Samples are then labeled placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval, location and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company via courier to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed on behalf Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

