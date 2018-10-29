Velocity Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR for the Rozino Gold Project, Tintyava Property, Bulgaria

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2018 - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed on SEDAR an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) Technical Report (the “Report”) for its Rozino gold project (“Rozino” or the “Project”), Tintyava Property, located in southeast Bulgaria. The Report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment – Rozino Project, Tintyava Property, Bulgaria” is dated October 26, 2018 (effective date September 17, 2018) and was prepared by CSA Global, an international mining consultancy with experience in Bulgaria, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



The PEA results were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated September 17, 2018.

The PEA provides a base case assessment of developing Rozino by open pit mining, on-site crushing, milling and flotation to produce a 30 g/t gold concentrate. The concentrate would then be trucked 85km on existing roads to an existing, operating CIL processing plant where saleable gold doré would be produced.

PEA1 Highlights

After-Tax Financials: After-tax NPV 5% of $129 million and after-tax IRR of 33%

of $129 million and after-tax IRR of 33% Cash Cost: All-in sustaining cost 2 of US$543 per ounce

of US$543 per ounce Annual Gold Production: Steady state 3 annual production of 65,000 ounces, peak annual production of 78,000 ounces

annual production of 65,000 ounces, peak annual production of 78,000 ounces Capital Costs: Total estimated capital costs of $97.6 million (includes contingency)

Sustaining Capital: Low estimated sustaining capital of $6.3 million

Mining: Open pit with 0.6 g/t gold Cut-Off Grade (COG), attractive strip ratio of 2.5 and 1.51 g/t Life of Mine (“LOM”) gold grade

Processing: On-site flotation producing gold bearing pyrite concentrate assaying 30 g/t and transportation to an existing CIL plant (located 85 km from the Project) for processing

ROCE: Return on capital expenditure of 3.3

Mineralization: Mineralization remains open for expansion

(1) Base case parameters assume a gold price of US$1,250/ounce and an exchange rate (CAD$ to US$) of 0.75. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. Financial results on 100% equity basis.

(2) All In Sustaining Cost (AISC) is defined as all cash costs related to mining and processing to final product. It includes on-mine and off-mine costs (direct and indirect). Sustaining capital costs related to continuing the business including exploration, development and equipment required to sustain production are included. Taxes, working capital, M&A, disposals and acquisitions as well as new mine development capital costs are excluded.

(3) Steady state refers to the long-term average over time where processing throughput is maintained at nameplate capacity.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Technical Report is available for download at www.SEDAR.com and at the Company’s website.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on eastern Europe. The Company’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

About Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a member of NATO (2004) and a member of the European Union (2007). The local currency (BGN) has been tied to the Euro since 1999 (1.956 BGN/EUR). The country is served by modern European infrastructure including an extensive network of paved roads. Bulgaria boasts an exceptionally low corporate tax rate of only 10%. The country’s education system is excellent with good availability of experienced mining professionals in a favourable cost environment. Foreign mining companies are successfully operating in Bulgaria. The country’s mining law was established in 1999 and updated in 2011. Mining royalties are low and compare favourably with more established mining countries.

