Dynasty Gold Closes Warrant Incentive Program

VANCOUVER, October 29, 2018 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC PINK: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of October 15, 2018, it has received proceeds of $160,000 from the exercise of 1,000,000 share purchase warrants at $0.16 per share pursuant to the Early Warrant Exercise Program (the "Incentive Program"). Proceeds from the Incentive Program will be used to fund exploration program and for general working capital.

Warrants that are not exercised under the Incentive Program will remain outstanding and exercisable at $0.30 per share prior to March 26, 2019, or $0.40 per share prior to March 26, 2020, as the case may be.

"We thank our shareholders for their support, while advancing current properties, we will continue to add quality assets to our portfolio to enhance shareholders' value," stated Ivy Chong, President and CEO.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

