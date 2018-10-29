Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Dynasty Gold Closes Warrant Incentive Program

20:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, October 29, 2018 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC PINK: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of October 15, 2018, it has received proceeds of $160,000 from the exercise of 1,000,000 share purchase warrants at $0.16 per share pursuant to the Early Warrant Exercise Program (the "Incentive Program"). Proceeds from the Incentive Program will be used to fund exploration program and for general working capital.

Warrants that are not exercised under the Incentive Program will remain outstanding and exercisable at $0.30 per share prior to March 26, 2019, or $0.40 per share prior to March 26, 2020, as the case may be.

"We thank our shareholders for their support, while advancing current properties, we will continue to add quality assets to our portfolio to enhance shareholders' value," stated Ivy Chong, President and CEO.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"
_________________________________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Dynasty Gold Corp.


Dynasty Gold Corp.

www.dynastygoldcorp.com


