Rumble Resources Ltd: September 2018 Quarterly Activities Report

29.10.2018  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the September 2018 quarter.

In line with Rumble's strategy of generating and drill testing a pipeline of exploration projects capable of high-grade world-class discoveries, Rumble completed RC drill programs on the Braeside, Munarra Gully and Nemesis projects, and is fast tracking drill targeting on the Barramine, Earaheedy, Long Lake and Panache Projects.

Highlights

Braeside - Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Project

- RC drilling completed on E45/2032 with 14 (fourteen) targets tested over a strike of 35km within a mineralised corridor up to 6km in width at Braeside.

o A total of 61 (sixty-one) slimline RC drill-holes were completed for 5108m.

o Drill assays expected by late November.

- Regional stream sediment sampling - results pending

- CSIRO and Rumble investigating Braeside base metal alteration systems

- Grab sampling program

Lamil Cu-Au Project

- Strategic applications located between the Telfer Gold Mine and Nifty Copper Mine

Barramine - Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag Project

- Regional soil sampling completed - results and interpretation pending.

Munarra Gully - Cu-Au Project

- Significant copper-gold discovery at the White Rose prospect which included 22m @ 1% Cu coincident with 19m @ 2.19 g/t Au

- XRD analysis

- Multi-element Assays

- Fast tracking exploration generating first order targets for next round of drill testing.

Earaheedy - Zn Project

- Infill ground gravity with partial leach geochemistry program completed over main zones where previous explorers have defined significant Zn mineralisation including: 7.3m @ 6.12% Zn, 0.77% Pb (inc. 3.3m @ 11.2% Zn, 0.93% Pb).

- Partial leach geochemistry program

- Gravity modelling is scheduled to aid in final drill target delineation prior to upcoming RC/Diamond drilling program

Fraser Range Ni-Cu Projects, Western Australia - IGO JV

- Ongoing exploration by Independence Group (ASX:IGO)

Long Lake & Panache Cu-Ni-PGE-Co Projects (Ontario Canada) - Exercised Option

- Long Lake: Potential for nickel-copper-PGM mineralisation and deposits associated with Sudbury Basin style Offset Dyke ore systems.

- Panache: Significant Ni, Cu and PGE surface mineralisation (to 6.01% Cu, 1.47% Ni, 3.5 g/t PGE & 1.1% Co)

- Ground TEM planned with the aim of generating high order conductors for subsequent diamond drill testing.

Corporate

- Rumble lodged R&D tax return and expects to receive a $580,000 refund in December quarter

- The Company's Directors converted $110,000 of options into ordinary shares in the Company at a 26% premium to the trading price at the time.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I26WAD66



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au


Rumble Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.rumbleresources.com.au


