Nevada Sunrise Closes $150,000 Private Placement

TSXV: NEV

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2018 - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announced today that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 for a period expiring on the earlier of two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Nevada Sunrise placed 3,000,000 Units in the Offering for gross proceeds of $150,000. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. The hold period expiry date for securities issued in the Offering is March 1, 2019. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees of 7% cash totaling $4,025.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the exploration of the Company's Nevada mineral properties, and as general working capital.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, cobalt, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company's two key gold assets include a 100% interest in the Golden Arrow project near Tonopah, currently the subject of an imminent transaction with Emgold Mining Corp. (TSXV: EMR), and a 21% interest in a joint venture at Kinsley Mountain with Liberty Gold Inc. (TSX: LGD) near Wendover, with each of the properties subject to certain production royalties.

Nevada Sunrise has an option to earn a 100% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box copper properties, located approximately 100 miles (150 kilometers) east of Reno, which are currently the subject of a proposed transaction with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC). In March 2018, the Company announced an option to earn a 100% interest in historic Boyer Mine copper property, located adjacent to the Treasure Box claims. In September 2018, the Company acquired the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located in Pershing County, approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Winnemucca.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Neptune, Jackson Wash and Aquarius lithium projects, a 50% interest in the Gemini lithium project (Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) holds a 50% interest), and a 100% interest in the Atlantis lithium project, currently under option to American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI), all of which are located in Esmeralda County.

