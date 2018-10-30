Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Ardiden Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

06:33 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

SEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT - Ontario (100%-owned)

- The 3,000m Resource expansion diamond drilling program commenced during the quarter, delivering excellent results with 13 holes completed

- Assay results for the first five holes (ASD001- ASD005) have been announced, with significant results including:

o ASD001: 10.29m* @ 1.07% Li2O from 78.78m;

o ASD003: 5.93m* @ 1.58% Li2O from 157.46m;

o ASD004: 21.85m* @ 0.99% Li2O from 173.64m

(including 8.72m* @ 2.42% Li2O from 178.00m)

o ASD005: 26.9m* @ 1.58% Li2O from 188.00m

(including 9.05m* @ 2.88% Li2O from 203.95m)

(including 1.00m @ 4.45% Li2O from 211m)

- Majority of holes have intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatites at various depths

- The overall aim of the drilling program is to significantly increase the size and scale of the Seymour Lake Lithium Project

PICKLE LAKE GOLD PROJECT - Ontario (Earn-in for 100% ownership)

- Option exercised for the acquisition of 100% of the Pickle Lake Gold Properties, located in Ontario Canada, following a thorough due diligence program

- High-grade results received from the due-diligence drill program with significant results including:

o KAS 18-05: 26.10m @ 1.06g/t Au from 77.3m

o KAS 18-06: 29.20m @ 1.26g/t Au from 85.0m

o KAS 18-08: 15.40m @ 3.21g/t Au from 65.6m

o KAS 18-10: 26.20m @ 3.19g/t Au from 89.3m

CORPORATE

- Experienced Exploration Geologist, Peter Spitalny, appointed to Ardiden Board

- Ms Pauline Gately, current Executive Chair of SGX listed Alliance Minerals, appointed as a Non-Executive Director

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T2IDRFJV



About Ardiden Ltd:

Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.



Source:

Ardiden Ltd.



Contact:

Investors: Brad Boyle Ardiden Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6245-2050 Media: Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko Citadel-Magnus Tel: +61-8-6160-4900


Mineninfo

Ardiden Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.ardiden.com.au


