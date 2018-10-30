Red Pine Drills 3.53 g/t Gold over 24.4 Metres, Including 5.13 g/t Gold over 13.4 Metres at its Wawa Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2018 - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces that drilling of the Surluga Deposit continues to confirm the existence of wide zones of high-grade mineralization. With several new high-grade gold discoveries in the Jubilee Shear, including 5.28 g/t gold over 14.6 metres in SD-17-173 (January 22, 2018 News Release) and 3.5 g/t gold over 32.8 metres in SD-18-228 (October 23, 2018 News Release), these latest results further support the potential for a higher-grade underground resource accessible using the existing underground workings of the Surluga Mine.



Drilling highlights (Table 1):

Intersection of high-grade gold in the current resource footprint of the Surluga Deposit: Hole SD-18-229 contains 3.53 g/t gold over 24.4 metres, including 5.13 g/t gold over 13.4 metres; and SD-18-233 contains 2.53 g/t gold over 16.9 metres including 12.36 g/t gold over 3.1 metres.



Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine stated, "Infill drilling of the Surluga Deposit is enabling us to constrain the geometry and main direction of gold mineralization. By integrating these controls in our geological model, we are able to identify gaps in the historic drilling patterns where we believe additional zones of high-grade mineralization will be discovered. Following our ongoing success, we are mobilizing a second drill to test priority targets that are located within reach of the existing underground development of the Surluga Deposit.”

Table 1. Highlights of the 2018 drilling results in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Hole X Y Z Az Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) Calculated true width (m) Gold (g/t) Gold Zone SD-18-229 668492 5316349 378.8 315 62 258.8 284.0 25.2 24.4 3.53 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 262.6 276.4 13.8 13.4 5.13 Including 269.6 275.4 5.8 5.6 7.34 SD-18-233 668492 5316349 378.8 341 58 296.8 315.8 19 16.9 2.53 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 311.5 315.0 3.5 3.1 12.36



Infill and confirmation drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Red Pine’s on-going 2018 diamond drill program is drilling strategic areas in the down-plunge extension of the Surluga Deposit, not covered by historic holes and where recent geological modelling suggests that high-grade mineralization remains to be discovered. Considering the recent successes of the Company in discovering high-grade mineralization, Red Pine is now mobilizing a second drill to test additional targets with high potential to add high-grade mineralization. The overall scope of the program remains unchanged and aims to extend the footprint of the higher grade core of the resource within reach of the existing underground infrastructure.

Wawa Gold Project Background

Since December 2014, Red Pine's exploration work has involved the ongoing sampling of 42,000 metres of historic core that was never sampled by previous operators of the project, and exploration drilling campaigns. To date, the Company has completed over 56,000 metres of drilling and made four discoveries along the extension of the Surluga Deposit: the Surluga North Zone; the Hornblende-William Zone; the Minto Mine South Zone and; the Grace-Darwin Zone. These are part of the Wawa Gold Corridor, a gold-mineralization zone that extends for more than 5 km.

Red Pine’s on-going drill program is designed to expand the size of the existing inferred gold resource and connect the other zones of gold mineralization along the newly-discovered Wawa Gold Corridor.

The Company is well positioned to fund its share of the Wawa Gold exploration program.

As such, the sampling and drill programs are expected to continue through 2018.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the Operating Manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.

1NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at a 1.71 grams per tonne (g/t) using a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off grade for pit-constrained and 2.50 g/t gold cut-off grade for underground-constrained resources, contained in 19.82 million tonnes open along strike and at depth. The Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,250 per once and a gold recovery of 95 percent (Mineral Resource Statement, Surluga-Jubilee Gold Deposit, Wawa Gold Project, Ontario, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc (effective May 26, 2015)).

