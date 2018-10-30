Fortune Reports Federal, Northwest Territories and T?i?cho? Government Approvals for the T?i?cho? All-Season Road

T???cho? Road Environmnetal Assessment receives Minister and T???cho? Government approvals

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 - Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FT) (OTCQX: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) is pleased to report that the Responsible Ministers of the Governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories ("GNWT") have accepted the environmental assessment approval for the T???cho? All-Season Road ("T???cho? Road") incorporating the modified measures developed together with the T???cho? Government through the consult to modify process with the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board (the "Board"). The T???cho? Government also approved the Board's recommendation with modifications.

The T???cho? Road involves the construction and operation of a permanent 97-kilometre highway, extending north from Highway 3 to the Community of What?? in the Northwest Territorries ("NWT"). Fortune's 100% owned NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project (the "NICO Project") is located 50 kilometres north of What?? and the Company has already received environmental assessment approval to construct a spur road from What?? to the mine site. Construction of the NICO Project mine and concentrator is planned using the existing winter ice road, but all-season road access is required for mine operations in order to transport metal concentrates from the property to a refinery for downstream processing to value-added metals and chemicals. The NICO Project is a primary cobalt asset and one of the few projects outside of the Congo that can be developed to support near-term growing demand for cobalt in lithium-ion batteries needed to power electric vehicles, portable electronic devices and stationary storage cells to support the growing green economy.

The Honourable Wally Schumann, the Northwest Territories Minister of Infrastructure commented last Friday, "Improving the highway system across the Northwest Territories helps to keep communities connected while improving safety for all road users. I am very pleased with today's decision. Not only will this project help provide jobs and fosters skills and capacity building for all northerners, especially in the T???cho? region, but it is also another step forward for this government in fulfilling our mandate commitment to secure funding and advance planning and construction of transportation projects, including three priority corridors: the Mackenzie Valley Highway, T???cho? All-season Road, and Slave Geological Province Access Corridor."

Robin Goad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortune said, "We are pleased to see the approval for the T???cho? Road from the T???cho? Government and the federal and Northwest Territories Responsible Ministers. This road will contribute to the socio-economic growth of the Northwest Territories, reduce the cost of living in What??, enable families to be more connected, and allow governments to provide services more effectively. It is also an important enabler for the NICO Project and a catalyst for other exploration, mining and hydro opportunities on T???cho? lands in this highly prospective geological area."

The Government of Canada has announced that it will provide up to 25% of the construction costs for the T???cho? Road through the P3 Canada Fund. The GNWT has also approved funding for construction of the remaining 75% cost of the road, using a Private Public Partnership ("P3") funding structure. Three international consortia have already been shortlisted to provide proposals to fund, construct, operate and maintain the T???cho? Road and be repaid by the GNWT with interest. The winning bid is expected to be announced shortly.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper project in the Northwest Territories. The Company owns lands in Saskatchewan where it could construct a refinery to process NICO concentrate to value-added products. Fortune also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO Project mill.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the construction of the T???cho? Road and the Company's plans to develop the NICO Project. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the Company's ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the construction of the T???cho? Road and the timing of its completion; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the timing thereof; the rezoning of the Company's Saskatchewan refinery lands to allow for the construction of a refinery to process NICO concentrate, if needed, and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that the Company may not be able to finance and develop NICO on favourable terms or at all, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the Nico Project, the T???cho? Road may not be constructed in a timely fashion or at all, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for rechargeable batteries and the use of stationary storage cells may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating mineral resources and the risk that even if such resources prove accurate the risk that such resources may not be converted into mineral reserves, once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

