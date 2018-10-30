Black Tusk Initiates Analysis of Samples from the Goldsmith Property

Vancouver, October 30, 2018 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK) is pleased to announce sample submittal and initiation of analysis of material taken during the fall trenching program on the Goldsmith Property. The trenching program was very successful at exposing mineralized bedrock at four distinct locations on the property. Samples were taken from trenches and rock exposures along an 800 metre corridor where high gold values were returned from historic work.

The Black Tusk exploration crew obtained large volume (30-90 Kg) samples from the 4 areas of trenching for bench test scale metallurgical studies. The bench test study will assist in determining the extent of "nugget effect" of gold in the bedrock as well as determining gold distribution. Seven samples ranging from 30 to 100 Kg in size were submitted to Met-Solve Laboratories Inc. located in Langley, BC.

Discussion with Met-Solve Laboratories concluded that the best way for analyzing the larger volume samples would be through their Bulk Gravity Assay (MGBA) process. . The MGBA process utilizes centrifugal gravity concentration to collect free "nugget" gold into a concentrate which gets assayed to extinction (in its entirety). The gravity tailings, which would be void of the free gold, is then sub-sampled in triplicate for assays. The head grade of the sample is then calculated based on the concentrate and tailings products.

This method provides an accurate gold grade as well as determining the amount of gravity-recoverable gold within the sample material.

In addition to the larger samples submitted to Met-Solveb, 10 normal sized rock samples were taken from prospective outcrops and trenches along the 800 metre corridor. These samples were shipped to MS Analytical located in Langley, BC. The rock samples are to be analyzed at MS Lab's FAS-425 fire assay with gravimetric finish for gold, and their ICP-230 that uses 4 acid digestion and optical emission spectrometry for 34 elements.

"These analytical results will assist Black Tusk in evaluating the gold distribution on the property, including quantifying the level of nugget effect. We are very excited to be using state-of-the-art processing as part of our exploration program" states CEO Richard Penn.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO

778 384 8923

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.