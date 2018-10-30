Silver Range Stakes Two New High-Grade Gold Targets in Nevada

VANCOUVER, October 29, 2018 - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNG) ("Silver Range") announces it has completeda fall reconnaissance program in Nevada and staked two new high grade gold prospects.

Loner

The Loner Property isin Pershing County, 35 kilometres south of Winnemucca in the Grass Valley.Claims cover high grade low sulphidationepithermal veins first discovered in 1906 and mined on a small scale throughthe 1930's.Heavily oxidizedquartz-adularia veins, individually up to 100 m long and from 0.5 to 2.0 mthick, form a complex more than 500 m long and up to 60 m wide cutting hostgranodiorite.Silver Range collected 8grab samples and 4 chip samples during initial sampling, 6 of which returnedassays greater than 6 g/t Au.Grabsamples assayed up to 16.60 g/t Au and chip samples returned up to 1.83 m @25.70 g/t Au.There is anassociation between gold and arsenic, and Silver Range intends to explore theproperty with soil sampling and trenching to define drill targets.

Black Star

The Black StarProperty lies south of the Black Rock Desert, 33 kilometres east-northeast ofGerlach in Pershing County.The showinghas been explored since the 1930's with hand-built road construction, adits,shafts, a load-out dock and the remains of a small crushing and sortingplant.Gold mineralization occurs in anarray of north-trending quartz veins and breccias cutting Permo-Triassicmetavolcanics rocks, near a flexure in a prominent north-striking shearzone. Individual veins in the array,some over 1 m wide, are intermittently exposed for up to 60 m along strike.Silver Range collected 20 grab samples andtwo chip samples during initial sampling, four of which returned assays greaterthan 5 g/t Au. Grab sample assays returned up to 18.95 g/t Au from waste dump material while chip sample results include 0.5 m @ 19.60 g/t Au from the browof an adit.Gold results from a testsoil geochemical survey indicated there may be additional veins between theexposed mineralization and shear zone flexure to the east.Silver Range intents to conduct high frequencyelectromagnetic field surveys and soil geochemical surveys on the property todefine and extend the known mineralization.

In addition to work onthese projects, the fall program included examination of several other prospects,additional sampling at Silver Range‘s Strongbox and Cold Springs properties anda three-dimensional induced polarization survey at Cold Springs.Results from this work are pending.

Samples were securedand transported by the field crew to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevadafor sample preparation.Pulps wereshipped to North Vancouver for assaying and geochemical analyses.Rock samples were analyzed by Ultra-TraceAqua Regia ICP-MS (ME-MS41) and fire assayed for gold (30 g sample)(Au-AA25).Samples that exceeded thedetection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver and copper byinductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu-OG46) and forgold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA21). Soil samples were analyzed by ICP-MS (ME-MS41L).

Technical informationin this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., P.Geo., Presidentand CEO of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for the purposesof National Instrument 43-101.

Silver Range is aprecious metals prospect generator working in Nevada, Nunavut and the NorthwestTerritories.With the addition of thesenew projects, Silver Range now has a portfolio of 18 active projects in Nevada.In total, the company has assembled aportfolio of 42 properties, 12 of which are currently optioned and beingexplored by partners.Silver Range isactively seeking joint venture partners to explore the high grade preciousmetal targets in its portfolio.

Additional informationon Silver Range's properties may be found on the company's website at www.silverrangeresources.com.

