Redstar Gold Corporation Announces New Exploration Manager

William "Bill" Burnett has over 24 years of experience in operations and exploration, mine and project management. Geologically, Mr. Burnett has experience in a variety of deposit types and settings, including epithermal vein deposits (Sleeper, Nevada; Senora Mexico). He has held positions as General Manager at the Nixon Fork Mine (Alaska) for Mystery Creek Resources where he was responsible for overseeing the mining project through permitting, construction and into production; as Exploration Manager for St. Andrew Goldfields (Alaska), and Heritage Explorations (B.C., Canada); as Exploration Project Manager for NovaGold Resources (Alaska); as Mining Engineer and Geologist at Illinois Creek Mine for American Reclamation Group; as Chief Geologist for Nevada Goldfields at Nixon Fork Mine; and as Geologist at Pogo Mine, Murray Mine, Cripple Creek, and Cyprus Amax. Since 2009, Mr. Burnett has operated a consulting company called Yukuskokon Professional Services, LLC. (YKPS). YKPS provides logistical, drilling, geological, engineering and metallurgical support for exploration and mining projects. During this time, he has worked on various projects (from mining to environmental) in Alaska, Mexico and Nova Scotia, however Mr. Burnett's primary projects have been as a project manager for the Lucky Shot Advanced Exploration/Mining Project (Alaska), project manager for the Chisna copper/gold project (Alaska) and as project manager for the Illinois Creek Project (Alaska).

In addition, Mr. Burnett also serves as Director for Intercept Minerals Corp. and serves on the University of Alaska Anchorage Geological Advisory Board. Mr. Burnett is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists. He has a Master of Science degree in Economic Geology from Colorado State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Fort Lewis College. Mr. Burnett will also act as Redstar Gold's Qualified Person (CPG-11263)

Redstar's Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have Bill's experience, character, quality and capability working with Redstar Gold. Bill resides in Alaska and has worked with Redstar as a consultant on the Unga project for several years. Bill has a high level of familiarity with the project, its history and its exciting geological potential. Bill's knowledge and experience ensures continuity in advancing Unga. Redstar, with Bill's leadership, is formulating it's upcoming exploration program for the company.

About Redstar Gold Corp

Redstar is a well-financed junior exploration company, with a very strong, supportive institutional shareholder base, no debt, and is focused on high-grade gold exploration and advancing its high-grade Unga Gold Project in Alaska. The 100% controlled Unga Gold Project is an intermediate sulfidation epithermal high-grade gold project on a district scale, with the property encompassing 240 km2, and containing multiple high-grade gold zones drilled or identified at surface. The former Apollo-Sitka gold mine, located on the southern Apollo-Sitka Trend, was Alaska's first underground gold mine and the site of historic high-grade (~10 g/t Au) gold production. The Unga Gold Project has extensive infrastructure with daily flights from Anchorage landing on a one mile long paved airstrip and a deep-water port on neighbouring Popof Island, and a moderate climate noting it resides at the 55th degree latitude, and next to year-round tidewater. In addition, Redstar owns approximately 5 million shares of NV Gold Corp. (TSXV: NVX) and 30% of the Newman Todd Gold Project, in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada.

