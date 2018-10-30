Titanium Achieves Third CVW Horizon Project Milestone

CALGARY, Oct. 30, 2018 - Titanium Corporation Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSXV: TIC) today announced the achievement of Milestone 3 for the front-end engineering design ("FEED") phase of its CVW™ Horizon Project. The FEED project is supported by Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA") through the award of grant funding of up to the lesser of $5.0 million or 50% of engineering design project costs. Titanium and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. ("Canadian Natural") are funding $1.5 million and up to $3.7 million, respectively.



ERA funding provided under the ERA Methane Challenge is advanced in stages during the project as the Company meets and reports against predetermined milestones established under the ERA Contribution Agreement.

"Front-end engineering design, the first engineering phase of these large complex projects, is advancing on time and on budget with the completion of the third of five planned milestones," said Scott Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titanium. "The project design entails building new facilities next to existing froth treatment plants and applying a secondary stage of treatment which is expected to reduce emissions, accelerate tailings remediation and recover valuable bitumen, solvents and minerals from the tailings streams."

The project has incurred $6.4 million of costs and in-kind contributions to the end of September 30, 2018 representing about 63% of the total project budget. Project activities during the Milestone 3 period included completion of full mechanical equipment lists including datasheets and specifications with the identification of long lead equipment listings for both the primary concentrator plant ("CP") and the minerals separation plant ("MSP"). Piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs) were completed and the relevant control system architecture for each of the CP and MSP were issued for review.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. The Company is working with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. on front end engineering design for potential deployment of CVW™ at Canadian Natural's Horizon oil sands site. The Company's technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents and minerals from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere; volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be remediated more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TIC". For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

About Emission Reduction Alberta

ERA works with industry, government and the innovation community to invest in and advance the solutions Alberta needs to reduce GHG emissions and build a stronger, more diversified economy. To date, ERA has committed to more than $375 million in funding to over 128 projects with a total value of over $2.6 billion. ERA is on track to deliver cumulative GHG reductions of 28MT of CO2e by 2030. Jobs created in Alberta as a result of these investments will equate to 12,000 person years by 2023. The Province of Alberta provides grants to ERA from the Climate Change and Emissions Management Fund to enable ERA to fulfill its mandate.

