Aura Minerals Announces Resumption of Operations at San Andres Mine

SAN ANDRES, Oct. 30, 2018 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) is pleased to announce that it has resumed operations at its San Andres mine in Honduras. No further individuals are unlawfully occupying the mine.



Rodrigo Barbosa, the Company’s President and CEO commented, “We were committed to a peaceful resolution of this matter and we are very pleased a resolution was reached in a respectful and peaceful manner. We are cautiously optimistic that all parties will abide by the terms negotiated and that operations at the San Andres mine will continue uninterrupted by further invasions. We are grateful to the local communities that supported us in reaching this resolution and are pleased that the hundreds of direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs will return now that we are back operating.”

About Aura Minerals

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas.

The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company has completed an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil to determine if a re-start of the mine is feasible. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

Aura Minerals is focused on responsible, sustainable growth and strives to operate to the highest environmental and safety standards and in a socially responsible manner at all of its operations.

