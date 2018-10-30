Irving Resources Receives Mining Permit at its Omu Gold-Silver Project, Hokkaido, Japan

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2018 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received approval from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (“METI”) of its Omui Mine Plan covering mining and exploration related activities at its Omui Mining License (“Omui”). Omui is part of Irving’s 100% controlled Omu gold-silver project, Hokkaido, Japan.



Approval of this Omui Mine Plan is a very important step and allows Irving to bulk sample and ship the material offsite, and conduct diamond drilling and other advanced exploration activities. Omui is one of Irving’s key high grade target areas at Omu. With this approval, Irving must now submit the Omui Mine Safety Regulation for acceptance.

Approval of Irving’s Omu Sinter drilling permit, a separate application from the Omui Mine Plan, is currently awaited. Omu Sinter is another one of the high priority targets at Omu.

As discussed in the Company’s news release dated October 19, 2018, Irving is currently working with Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (“MINDECO”) and Rodren Drilling Ltd. to mobilize a diamond drill to Omu. Further updates about timing of drilling will be provided as these various items are organized.

“Approval of our Mine Plan by METI is very encouraging”, commented Akiko Levinson, President and Director of Irving Resources. “Not only does this give us approval to conduct bulk sampling, trenching and diamond drilling, this establishes Irving as a mining company in Japan”.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and verified, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, Project Venture Agreements with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

