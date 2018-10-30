Blackrock Announces Change in Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2018) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Seaberg has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Seaberg most recently served as Senior Vice-President, Strategic Relations for Klondex Mines Ltd. ("Klondex") from 2015 to 2018, when Klondex was purchased by Hecla Mining.

Klondex was a junior-tier gold and silver mining company focused on exploration, development and production in Nevada, U.S.A. and Manitoba, Canada. At Klondex, Mr. Seaberg was responsible for global investor relations and corporate development initiatives as a member of the senior executive team. He was previously employed for more than 10 years by Newmont Mining, a Fortune 500 company based in Denver, Colorado, where he most recently held the position of Vice-President, Investor Relations.

Mr. Seaberg will be replacing Mr. Tom Bruington on the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Bruington for his services and wishes him the best in future endeavours.

The Company has granted 200,000 options to John Seaberg and 100,000 options to newly appointed CFO Kevin Strong. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. They may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per share for a term of 5 years.

