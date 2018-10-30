Blackrock Gold Corp. Appoints Nevada Exploration Veteran Brian Morris as President

Morris is former Senior Vice-President of Exploration with Klondex Mines, with experience at Midas and Hollister high-grade gold mines

Morris will direct exploration program at Blackrock's Silver Cloud gold project in Nevada

Vancouver, October 30, 2018 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Morris as President of Blackrock Gold (US) Corp. ("Blackrock US"), the Company's wholly owned US subsidiary.

Prior to joining Blackrock US, Mr. Morris served as the Senior Vice President of Exploration at Klondex Mines Ltd.. and held management positions with Newmont Mining Corp., Hecla Mining and Great Basin Gold Ltd..

Mr. Morris has lived and explored in various capacities in Nevada for more than 20 years and is well acquainted with the Northern Nevada Rift, which is known for hosting low sulphidation, epithermal gold systems. This type of system is believed to represent at the Company's flagship asset, the Silver Cloud Project, located along the Northern Nevada Rift alongside Hecla's Hollister and Midas Mines.

Mr. Morris is an expert in epithermal vein systems, Carlin style deposits and has extensive experience in orogenic deposits in Ontario and Manitoba, Canada. He has a proven track record in early and advanced stage exploration in addition to advancing near mine projects into production. He demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of the steps necessary to build strong teams, advance public companies and deliver long term value for shareholders.

Gregory Schifrin, the Company's CEO commented, "We are thrilled to have Brian join the Blackrock team. His extensive experience in exploration and production in epithermal gold deposits, especially on the Northern Nevada Rift, is a hand-in-glove fit with advancing our flagship Silver Cloud property. Moreover, from his working understanding on major deposits in the Rift like Midas, Hollister and Fire Creek, he will bring extensive knowledge to unlock the potential at Silver Cloud."

The Company, Blackrock US and Mr. Morris have entered into an employment agreement pursuant to which Mr. Morris will serve as the President of Blackrock US. As part of Mr. Morris agreement, the company has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The agreement is subject to, among other things, the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The agreement also provides for a signing bonus of 200,000 shares of the Company. The employment agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blackrock Gold

Blackrock Gold Corp. is a discovery driven junior exploration company focused on uncovering the next big economic gold deposit. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on blue-sky opportunities, with an aim to acquire large-scale land packages that are in prolific gold belts within stable jurisdictions.

