Buffalo Coal Corp. Corporate Update

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2018 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF; JSE: BUC) (“Buffalo” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Ms Emma Oosthuizen as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms Oosthuizen is a South African based senior finance executive with a track record of capable financial leadership in publicly-traded international mining companies.



Ms Oosthuizen will take over from Mr Graham du Preez who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since October 2016. Mr du Preez will continue to serve the Company in an executive capacity, reporting to the board on strategic corporate matters.

Mr Craig Wiggill, Chairman, commented, “We are pleased that Emma has joined Buffalo Coal and wish her success in her new role as CFO. On behalf of Buffalo’s Board of Directors and senior management team, I also thank Graham for his great work as Interim CFO over the past two years."

About Buffalo

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee (Pty) Ltd, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal (Pty) Ltd (“Zinoju”). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo has an experienced coal-focused management team.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Rowan Karstel

Chief Executive Officer

Email: rowan.karstel@buffalocoal.co.za