Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Resignation of Patrick Sheridan from Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2018 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Patrick Sheridan Jr. as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Sheridan served as the Company's Executive Chairman from June 2013 to July 2018. On July 30, 2018, the Executive Chair position was eliminated when Mr. René Marion was appointed Non-Executive Chairman. The change was implemented to streamline the organizational structure under the leadership of the President & CEO, Mr. Scott Caldwell.

