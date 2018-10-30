Klondike Gold Corp Extends Share Purchase Warrant Expiry Date

VANCOUVER, October 30, 2018 - Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX.V: KG;FRA: LBDP; OTC: KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") has extended the termof 2,000,000 warrants (the "warrants") issued pursuant to a private placementwhich closed on May 31, 2016. The warrants are currently exercisable at $0.35per share and are set to expire on November 30, 2018. TheCompany is applying to extend the expiry date of the 2,000,000 warrants to May31, 2021. All other terms of thewarrants, including the exercise price will remain unchanged. The proposed warrant extension has beenapproved by the Corporation's board of directors, subject to the approval ofthe TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

KlondikeGold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BritishColumbia, and Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Company is focused on explorationand development of the Lone Star gold target at the confluence of Bonanza andEldorado Creeks, within a district scale 557 square kilometer propertyaccessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts of DawsonCity, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

Onbehalf of KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

"Peter Tallman"

President and CEO

(604) 609-6110

E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com

Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its RegulationServices Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX VentureExchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: KlondikeGold Corp.