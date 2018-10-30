Gold Resource Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results, Maintains 2018 Production Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Oct. 30, 2018 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company” or “GRC”) reported production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 of 6,411 ounces of gold and 321,590 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $24.3 million in net revenue for the quarter. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, U.S.A. The Company has returned $111 million to its shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



Q3 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

$24.3 million net sales

6,411 gold ounces produced

321,590 silver ounces produced

$582 total cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (after by-product credits)

$13.0 million base metal by-product credits, or $1,372 per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold

$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter

$16.6 million cash and cash equivalents

$3.4 million gold and silver bullion

Heap leach pad construction 80% complete at Isabella Pearl Project, Nevada

First ore blast at Isabella Pearl Project, Nevada in September 2018

Overview of Q3 2018 Results

During the third quarter of 2018, the Company sold 9,466 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $582 per ounce (after by-product credits). Average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,183 per ounce gold and $14.69 per ounce silver*. The Company recorded a net loss of ($0.8 million), or ($0.01) per share, driven primarily by lower commodity prices and unfavorable price settlements of prior period sales. Declining metal prices during the prior four months caused adjustments under the provisional pricing mechanism in the Company’s sales contracts to aggregate a negative settlement of $3.2 million in final payments during the third quarter.

The Company paid $0.3 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $16.6 million.

Production totals for the first nine months of 2018 included 18,864 ounces of gold, 1,341,429 ounces of silver, 1,206 tonnes of copper, 5,274 tonnes of lead and 14,236 tonnes of zinc. The Company maintains its 2018 Annual Outlook, targeting a plus or minus 10 percent production of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

The following Production Statistics table summarizes certain information about our mining operations for three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Arista Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 143,110 108,109 410,697 283,258 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.51 2.16 1.64 2.20 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 72 120 106 140 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.37 0.36 0.37 0.37 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.82 1.76 1.64 1.63 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.21 5.14 4.23 4.25 Recoveries Average Gold Recovery (%) 80 85 79 86 Average Silver Recovery (%) 91 92 91 92 Average Copper Recovery (%) 82 75 79 77 Average Lead Recovery (%) 81 76 78 77 Average Zinc Recovery (%) 83 83 82 84 Aguila Open Pit Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 11,404 2,108 25,730 42,079 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 2.30 1.02 2.11 1.52 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 39 41 41 34 Recoveries Average Gold Recovery (%) 86 71 83 73 Average Silver Recovery (%) 76 65 80 80 Mirador Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 3,561 3,330 11,244 3,330 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.41 1.08 1.40 1.08 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 105 102 158 102 Recoveries Average Gold Recovery (%) 81 62 75 62 Average Silver Recovery (%) 65 54 76 54 Combined Tonnes milled 158,075 113,547 447,671 328,667 Tonnes Milled per Day (1) 1,796 1,336 1,724 1,279 Metal production (before payable metal deductions) (2) Gold (ozs.) 6,411 6,465 18,864 18,908 Silver (ozs.) 321,590 392,153 1,341,429 1,217,713 Copper (tonnes) 434 291 1,206 804 Lead (tonnes) 2,119 1,449 5,274 3,583 Zinc (tonnes) 4,970 4,628 14,236 11,447 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces produced (mill production) (2) Gold Ounces 6,411 6,465 18,864 18,908 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 3,993 5,172 16,939 16,722 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 10,404 11,637 35,803 35,630

Based on actual days the mill operated during the period. Metal production represents metal contained in concentrates and doré produced at our Aguila processing facility, which is before payable metal deductions are levied by the buyers. Payable metals deductions are defined in our contracts with the buyers and represent estimates of metals contained in the concentrates and doré which the buyers deduct from payment. There are inherent limitations and differences in the sampling method and assaying of estimated metal contained in concentrates and doré that are shipped, and those contained metal estimates are derived from sampling methods and assaying throughout the production process. We monitor these differences to ensure that precious metal production quantities are materially correct.





The following Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our combined mining operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 5,721 5,672 16,744 17,521 Silver (ozs.) 301,717 371,754 1,244,092 1,121,870 Copper (tonnes) 378 328 1,101 769 Lead (tonnes) 1,905 1,389 4,862 3,299 Zinc (tonnes) 3,942 4,326 11,527 9,452 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,183 1,289 1,275 1,262 Silver ($ per oz.) 14.69 17.00 16.10 17.33 Copper ($ per tonne) 5,593 6,341 6,526 6,042 Lead ($ per tonne) 1,931 2,349 2,266 2,293 Zinc ($ per tonne) 1,825 2,936 2,899 2,790 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 5,721 5,672 16,744 17,521 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 3,745 4,901 15,710 15,411 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 9,466 10,573 32,454 32,932 Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 1,954 $ 1,709 $ 1,687 $ 1,353 Total cash cost after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) (3) $ 582 $ 2 $ 97 $ 181 Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 1,338 $ 714 $ 724 $ 736 Total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 1,406 $ 756 $ 774 $ 768

Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to total mine cost of sales, which is the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Measures in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Total cash cost after by-product credits are significantly affected by base metals sales during the periods presented.

See Accompanying Tables

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Gold Resource Corp. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, its financial condition at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. The summary data as of September 30, 2018 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2017 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company’s Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce, total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce and total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,601 $ 22,390 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 3,405 3,812 Accounts receivable 1,428 2,884 Inventories, net 11,985 11,636 Income tax receivable, net 1,276 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,586 1,767 Total current assets 37,281 42,489 Property, plant and mine development, net 102,098 82,599 Deferred tax assets, net 7,576 6,854 Other non-current assets 835 981 Total assets $ 147,790 $ 132,923 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,908 $ 6,904 Loans payable, current 743 568 Capital leases, current 404 382 Income taxes payable, net - 1,944 Mining royalty taxes payable, net 1,550 2,359 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,042 2,851 Total current liabilities 19,647 15,008 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 3,673 2,946 Loans payable, long-term 1,572 1,645 Capital leases, long-term 929 1,218 Total liabilities 25,821 20,817 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 57,718,676 and 56,916,484 shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 58 57 Additional paid-in capital 116,877 114,584 Retained earnings 12,089 4,520 Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares (5,884 ) (5,884 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,171 ) (1,171 ) Total shareholders' equity 121,969 112,106 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 147,790 $ 132,923





GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales, net $ 24,258 $ 31,122 $ 87,177 $ 76,849 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 17,363 16,122 50,477 39,634 Depreciation and amortization 3,515 3,762 10,587 10,271 Reclamation and remediation 87 37 379 101 Total mine cost of sales 20,965 19,921 61,443 50,006 Mine gross profit 3,293 11,201 25,734 26,843 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 2,140 1,950 6,719 5,437 Exploration expenses 1,304 1,457 3,740 3,415 Other expense, net 568 110 1,356 1,183 Total costs and expenses 4,012 3,517 11,815 10,035 (Loss) income before income taxes (719 ) 7,684 13,919 16,808 Provision for income taxes 62 3,103 5,489 6,987 Net (loss) income $ (781 ) $ 4,581 $ 8,430 $ 9,821 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,642,966 56,888,115 57,361,809 56,841,897 Diluted 57,642,966 57,455,805 58,252,652 57,617,030





GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,430 $ 9,821 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income taxes (467 ) 3,033 Depreciation and amortization 11,096 10,602 Stock-based compensation 1,090 877 Other operating adjustments 706 392 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,456 (3,034 ) Inventories (340 ) (945 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (390 ) 958 Other noncurrent assets 132 36 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 3,536 3,319 Mining royalty and income taxes payable, net (4,428 ) (1,556 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,821 23,503 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (26,085 ) (20,382 ) Other investing activities 5 (265 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,080 ) (20,647 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,261 - Dividends paid (860 ) (852 ) Repayment of loan payable (424 ) (46 ) Repayment of capital leases (285 ) (21 ) Net cash used in financing activities (308 ) (919 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (222 ) (271 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,789 ) 1,666 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 22,390 14,166 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,601 $ 15,832 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Interest expense paid $ 140 $ 24 Income and mining taxes paid $ 6,822 $ 2,764 Non-cash investing activities: Increase in accrued capital expenditures $ 3,935 $ 510 Change in estimate for asset retirement cost $ 527 $ - Equipment purchased through loan payable $ 526 $ 2,397 Equipment purchased under capital leases $ 17 $ 21 Common stock issued for the acquisition of mineral rights $ - $ 1,300

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $111 million back to its shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corp.’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corp. on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.

