Capstone Mining Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2018 - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX: CS) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $15.3 million or $0.04 per share and $76.9 million or $0.20 per share year to date. Net income from continuing operations for the quarter was $4.1 million or $0.01 per share. Copper production for the quarter from continuing operations totalled 18,600 tonnes (17,900 tonnes of payable copper) at a C1 cash cost1 from continuing operations of $1.85 per payable pound produced.

"Our mines performed as expected in the third quarter and we have seen an upward trend in production as we move through 2018," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "Year to date, we have generated $76.9 million of cash flow from operating activities and net income from continuing operations of $22.6 million."

"At Pinto Valley, we are starting to see results from the various optimization activities underway through increasing plant availability," continued Mr. Pylot. "Copper production at Cozamin for the quarter was higher than projected and quarterly zinc production was the highest in over five years. We remain on track to meet our full year consolidated copper production guidance from continuing operations."

Highlights

Q3 2018 copper production and C1 cash cost 1 from continuing operations of 18,600 tonnes and $1.85 per payable pound produced. This represents increased production compared to Q1 2018 and Q2 2018, and was in accordance with plan.

from continuing operations of 18,600 tonnes and $1.85 per payable pound produced. This represents increased production compared to Q1 2018 and Q2 2018, and was in accordance with plan. Highest quarterly zinc production in over five years. Production from the San Rafael zinc zone at the Cozamin mine ramped up to planned levels by mid-quarter.

Updated Technical Report for the Cozamin mine expected in Q4 2018. Capstone expects to release an updated Technical Report for the Cozamin mine in Q4 2018, including updated reserves and resources and the results of a materials handling optimization aimed at increasing the production from the mine to utilize the current 20% unused processing plant capacity.

Results of updated Technical Report expected in Q4 2018 for Santo Domingo. Work continued on updating the Santo Domingo copper-iron project Technical Report to reflect current economic and operational inputs.

Operational Overview













Q3 2018 Q3 2017 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Copper production (tonnes)







Pinto Valley 14,200 14,400 39,000 41,200 Cozamin 4,400 4,200 12,200 12,500 Total from continuing operations 18,600 18,600 51,200 53,700 C1 cash cost 1 ($/lb) produced







Pinto Valley 2.15 2.06 2.23 2.01 Cozamin 0.87 1.10 0.76 1.21 Consolidated from continuing operations 1.85 1.84 1.88 1.82

Pinto Valley performed as expected in the third quarter, with planned higher grade feeding the mill as scheduled. In the third quarter, Cozamin's copper production was higher than projected and zinc production increased from the second quarter as planned. Production and cost guidance from continuing operations remain unchanged.

Financial Overview













Q3 2018 Q3 2017 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Revenue from continuing operations 2 ($ millions) 112.7 118.0 317.9 303.9









Net income from continuing operations ($ millions) 4.1 8.9 22.6 7.1 Net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders ($ millions) 4.3 8.9 23.4 7.2 Net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders per common share – basic and diluted ($) 0.01 0.02 0.06 0.02









Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations 1

($ millions) 4.8 (5.6) 22.3 (14.4) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders 1 ($ millions) 5.1 (5.5) 23.1 (14.3) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders per common share 1 – basic and diluted ($) 0.01 (0.01) 0.06 (0.04)









Net income ($ millions) 1.3 20.2 15.4 25.6 Net income attributable to shareholders ($ millions) 1.5 20.3 16.2 25.6 Net income attributable to shareholders per common share – basic and diluted ($) 0.00 0.05 0.04 0.07









Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 ($ millions) 29.8 28.8 94.4 57.0









Cash flow from operating activities 2 ($ millions) 15.3 41.7 76.9 67.7 Cash flow from operating activities per common share 1,2 - basic ($) 0.04 0.11 0.20 0.18 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital 1, 2

($ millions) 25.9 41.4 81.3 91.6 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital per common share 1 ,2 – basic ($) 0.07 0.11 0.21 0.24









Total assets ($ millions) 1,369.8 1,394.4 1,369.8 1,394.4 Long term debt (excluding financing fees) ($ millions) 234.9 298.9 234.9 298.9 Total non-current financial liabilities ($ millions) 231.7 294.4 231.7 294.4 Net debt 1 ($ millions) 170.3 184.7 170.3 184.7

2 In accordance with IFRS 5, Minto's results are excluded from revenue but included within cash flow amounts in both the current and comparative period.

Management Team Updates

As part of the strengthening and technical advancement of the Company's operations and projects, the corporate and Pinto Valley senior management teams have been strengthened with the recruitment of three key individuals.

Mike Wickersham has joined Pinto Valley as Mine General Manager. Mike is a Chemical Engineer with over 35 years of experience in the mining and mineral processing industry. Previously, Mike held a series of roles at Rio Tinto's Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOCC) as Vice President, Future Operations; Vice President, Northern Operations; and General Manager, Integration. Prior to that, he held mine and production management positions at Rio Tinto's Boron Operations and held technical and production roles across the production chain at Kennecott Utah Copper for 12 years.

In addition, Albert Garcia has been appointed as Vice President, Projects. Albert is a Professional Engineer with leadership experience in engineering, construction, mining and executive project management in large capital-intensive projects in challenging locations. Previously he was Senior Vice President and COO of Latin American Operations at AECOM and was the consultant Engineering Director on Capstone's Santo Domingo project in 2014. He has a PhD in Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a MS in Civil Engineering from San Jose State University. His immediate priority is to update the 2014 Santo Domingo Feasibility Study to reflect current economic and operational inputs.

As previously reported, Raman Randhawa will assume the CFO role effective January 1, 2019. Raman is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 17 years of financial and leadership experience in the mining sector. Before joining Capstone, Raman spent 13 years at Goldcorp in a series of senior management roles and brings with him a unique mix of finance and operational experience in mining, finance, capital markets and business planning. Raman's transition is on track and James Slattery, Senior Vice-President and CFO, is expected to retire December 31, 2018 as planned.

Outlook - 2018 Production and Cost Guidance

Capstone's 2018 consolidated production guidance from continuing operations of 71,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper, consolidated C1 cash cost1 guidance from continuing operations of $1.75-$1.85 and all-in sustaining cost1 guidance from continuing operations of $2.50-$2.60 per payable pound produced remains unchanged. Pinto Valley's costs are expected to be slightly higher than guided, offset by lower than guided costs at Cozamin.

Consolidated capital expenditure guidance of $90.0 million and total exploration guidance of $12.4 million remain unchanged.

Minto has been excluded from consolidated production and cost guidance.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Capstone will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results; call-in details and information on associated slides are provided below. This release is not suitable on a standalone basis for readers unfamiliar with Capstone and should be read in conjunction with Capstone's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which are available on Capstone's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/financial-reporting/default.aspx and on SEDAR, all of which have been reviewed and approved by Capstone's Board of Directors. An updated corporate presentation, including results to September 30, 2018, in addition to the Q3 2018 webcast slides, will also be available at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Time: 11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time) Dial in: North America: 1-888-390-0546, International: +416-764-8688 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1809407/E53474A5946C34AFFB94F9A1F3BF60B4 Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541, International: +416-764-8677 Replay Passcode: 808789#

The conference call replay will be available until Wednesday, November 7, 2018. The conference call audio and transcript will be available on Capstone's website within 48 hours of the call at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada currently on care and maintenance, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

