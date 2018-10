White Cliff Minerals Ltd: Investment Presentation

Perth, Australia - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) provides the Company's Investment Presentation.Investment Summary- Compelling valuation:o Rights Issue underwayo Market Cap: $1.4 milliono Rights Issue to raise: $2.3 milliono Pro-forma Mkt Cap: $3.7 million- Pro-forma capital structureo 254 million shares- Gold and copper assets:o Gold and copper JORC resourceso 484,000 Oz gold (3Mt at 5g/t gold)-- Outcrops at surface with visible goldo 64,000 t Cu (17.2Mt at 0.37% Cu)- Cobalt and nickel assets:o Multiple cobalt-nickel projectso High cobalt gradeso Near processing infrastructureo Drilling completed- assays pending- Strong ongoing news flow:o Gold geochemical programo Gold rock sampling programo Gold bulk sampling programo Cobalt-nickel assay resultso Cobalt-nickel resource estimateTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I7WAG2AB





White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.





