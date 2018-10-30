New Gold Announces Completion of Sale of Mesquite Mine

(All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2018 - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:NGD) (NYSE American:NGD) today announces that it has completed the previously announced sale of the Mesquite Mine located in California to Equinox Gold Corp. for gross proceeds of $158 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments. The transaction strengthens the Company's liquidity position and enhances its financial flexibility.

